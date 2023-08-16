Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Richie Wellens guided his team to the League Two title last season

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says his squad is lacking due to injuries after losing the first three games of the League One season.

Wellens was sent off in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Wycombe, which leaves his side 22nd in the early table.

"We need to just regroup. The injuries are a problem," he told BBC Radio London.

Orient were also beaten by Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup and won just one of eight pre-season matches.

Having also lost to Charlton and Portsmouth in the league, they are one of three sides yet to pick up a point, along with Cheltenham Town and Burton Albion.

"It's been a bit of a tough start," Wellens added. "We just need to focus on getting people fit.

"We need a little bit of speed up front, or in attacking areas. We are lacking, we need a couple more."

Orient signed Watford forward Shaq Forde on a season-long loan deal on Monday.

Forwards Aaron Drinan and Dan Agyei are among the players who have been out with injuries so far this season.

"Especially when the games are Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday - obviously the extra time that is being added on now - we need a squad," said Wellens, referring to changes to EFL games this year intended to improve the amount of time the ball is in-play.

"At the moment we're just juggling loads of little things. We're having to practice out on a Saturday with lower numbers. We can't keep making that excuse."