Jack Hunt (right) made 72 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday over two seasons and scored two goals

Bristol Rovers have signed free agent defender Jack Hunt on two-year-deal.

The 32-year-old made 26 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions last season and helped them earn promotion to the Championship.

"We are really happy to welcome Jack to the squad," Rovers' boss Joey Barton told the club website external-link .

"His experience of getting promoted out of this division as well as playing at a higher level is aligned with our intentions."

He continued: "I am sure he will be a great asset to our group, not only on the pitch but as an excellent character in our dressing room."

Hunt has also played for Huddersfield, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

