Alfie Kilgour made more than 100 appearances for Bristol Rovers before moving to Mansfield in January

Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the Stag's 2-2 draw at Doncaster in League Two on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was forced off in the 13th minute following what the club called an "innocuous" situation.

He will now have a scan and surgery to repair the tendon and is expected to be out for up to a year.

Stags boss Nigel Clough confirmed he will try to sign a replacement on loan.

"It's a massive blow and we're all devastated for Alfie first and foremost," Clough said. external-link

"It was so innocuous. Alfie stepped back with no-one near him. He'll be out for nine to twelve months and might be fit for next pre-season."

Clough added Kilgour's form prior to the injury had been "immaculate" since joining the Stags in the January transfer window from Bristol Rovers.

Kilgour's injury wasn't the only one to hit Mansfield at the Keepmoat Stadium as Callum Johnson (hamstring), Hiram Boateng (groin) and Aaron Lewis (calf) all had to be taken off.

The three are likely to be out for up to six weeks and will all have scans over the next couple of days.

It has left Clough with little choice but to dip into the transfer market before the window closes on 1 September.

"We're trying to get a defensive loan in," he said.

"We have a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and will wait for confirmation from the scans of the others [Johnson, Boateng, and Lewis]."