Jon Brady replaced Keith Curle as manager at Northampton in May 2021

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady says the club's first point of the season is a huge psychological boost.

The Cobblers had lost their first two games in League One and been knocked out of the Carabao Cup before coming back from 2-0 down to grab a 2-2 draw at home to Lincoln on Tuesday.

"We just kept fighting to the death," Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

"It was a bit bittersweet because I felt we deserved the win but to play the way we played was really good."

The Cobblers, who clinched the third automatic promotion place in League Two last season to seal a return to the third tier after a three-year absence, had a tough introduction to life back in League One.

An opening-day defeat by fellow promotion-winners Stevenage was followed by a 3-0 loss at Swansea in the Carabao Cup before the let a 1-0 lead slip to lose 2-1 at Wigan on Saturday.

And when they trailed 2-0 to the Imps with five minutes to go their poor run looked set to continue.

But goals from Louis Appere and a 98th-minute equaliser from Sam Hoskins saved a point to get Brady's side up and running this season.

"If we keep playing the way we're playing and keep believing the results, we feel, will come," Brady said.

"We didn't drop our heads which was fantastic to see and kept believing in the way we wanted to play."

Brady thinks their comeback now gives them something to build on and could be a significant moment.

"I think psychologically for the players and their belief it's huge," he said.

"We've got to be better in certain moments but we're building and there will be bumps along the way.

"We do need a bit more depth to the squad and we need to keep trying to be consistent."

Northampton are at home to Peterborough on Saturday, who bring their 100% winning record to Sixfields.