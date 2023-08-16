Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Former England Under-21 international Tom Davies made 179 appearances for Everton

Sheffield United have signed midfielder Tom Davies on a free transfer following his departure from Everton.

The 25-year-old has joined the newly-promoted Blades on a three-year deal after his contract at Goodison Park expired this summer.

The ex-England Under-21 international had been with Everton since the age of 11 but turned down a new deal.

"It was time for me to go [from Everton] and I'm really excited," said Davies.

"I'm made up to be here and can't wait to get started. I think it is a great project that the team have here and I'm full of enthusiasm and hunger to get going."

The Blades returned to the top flight after being Championship runners-up last season, but have lost some of their most prominent players this summer, including Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille and Sander Berge to Burnley.

Current Championship side Cardiff City had been interested in signing Davies but could not afford his wages.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world so when Sheffield United came knocking I thought this was the place to be, playing against the best teams and the best players," Davies added.

Davies made his senior debut in April 2016, was named Everton's young player of the season for 2016-17 and in 2018 became the youngest player to captain the club at 20 years and 60 days.

He was limited to just four league starts last season and has made a total of 179 appearances for the Toffees, scoring seven goals.

"Tom is someone we have admired for quite a while and he's been desperate to come and play at Bramall Lane," said Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"We are delighted because he is someone who provides valuable Premier League experience.

"He brings energy, a work ethic and a good physicality, and along with that Premier League experience, he will become a valuable asset to us."