Scott Twine scored three goals in 14 Championship games for Burnley last season

Hull City have signed Burnley midfielder Scott Twine on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old scored 20 goals and made 13 assists for MK Dons in League One in 2021-22 prior to joining the Clarets for a fee reported to be £4m.

However, he played only 14 league games last season, scoring three goals.

"This signing shows the ambition we have and that we want the best players we can get," boss Liam Rosenior told the Hull website. external-link

Twine could feature for the Tigers in Saturday's trip to Blackburn Rovers.

