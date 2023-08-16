Newport County: Graham Coughlan stays patient in search for a striker
Newport County boss Graham Coughlan has asked for patience as he looks to sign a striker before the transfer window closes on 1 September.
He is also assessing preparation for away trips after Tuesday night's 4-2 League Two defeat at Crewe.
Coughlan has been frustrated in his quest to pep up his forward options with a new recruit this week.
"I lost a striker to a League One club, so that is disappointing, but that has been the story of my chase," he said.
"Something will come but I want it to be the right one. I have had two or three that have gone higher so I think I am fishing in the right pond.
"Hopefully we will have a bit of good news but the striker may not be this week, may not be next week, it might be late on. But I will definitely be bringing in a striker when the right one comes along."
Coughlan hopes to add an experienced player to his squad having been without Omar Bogle - who scored 19 goals in 2022-23 - so far this season because of injury.
Former Bala player Will Evans has made an impressive start to the campaign, scoring four goals, while teenager Sebastian Palmer-Houlden has found the target twice after joining on loan from Bristol City.
Kiban Rai, 18, is Newport's only other forward option at present with Offrande Zanzala on the long-term injury list.
"I would like someone seasoned," Coughlan added.
"I would like someone who has been there done that and got the T-shirt. But that might be out of my remit, my reach, financially."
Coughlan's immediate concern was the collapse of his side at Crewe, where they conceded three second-half goals having been level at the break.
Newport went into the game on the back of home wins over Charlton Athletic, in the Carabao Cup, and Doncaster.
But after a heavy opening-day defeat at Accrington Stanley, the Exiles have conceded seven goals in two games on the road.
As he prepares his team for a trip to Forest Green Rovers this Saturday, Coughlan said: "I have two look at those two [away games]. I have to look at our preparation, I have to look at our travel, I have to look at our training previously and look at our personnel.
"I cannot have that mindset, I cannot have that mentality in the camp."