Swansea City have represented Wales in the Champions League on six occasions

Swansea City's women's team have become the latest Welsh side to turn semi-professional.

Contracts have been given to 16 players after Swansea strengthened ties with the men's Championship club.

Previously known as Swansea City Ladies, they have been renamed Swansea City AFC Women.

"This is a seminal moment for our club and our players," said Andy Coleman, who took over as chairman of the men's club in May.

"We are committed to helping grow the women's game here in Wales and to push our players to new levels.

"I will be personally overseeing the women's team in my role as chairman, and I will not consider my tenure at Swansea City a success unless we have made a significant and positive impact on women's and girls' football in our community and across Wales."

Swansea say the women's team will be "formally brought under the umbrella" of the men's club, having previously been run by volunteers.

Swansea have enjoyed numerous successes in the Welsh system - having won three of the last four domestic league titles - though they finished second to Cardiff City Women in the Adran Premier last season.

"This is something we've been hoping for over all the years I've been here," said Swansea captain Katy Hosford, who has played for the club for a decade.

Cardiff City Women, Wrexham and Pontypridd United have also switched from amateur to semi-professional status this summer.

"I couldn't be any prouder of this change," said Swansea City Women's general manager Ian Owen.

"We've been working towards this day for more than 20 years and to see it come in now - not just at our club but at others as well - is excellent."

Hosford, Monet Legall, Claire Skinner, Ellie Lake, Alicia Powe, Nieve Jenkins, Chloe Chivers, Stacey John-Davis, Rachel Cullen, Lucy Finch and Jess Williams are the players who have signed deals at Swansea.