Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City accept undisclosed offer from Al-Nassr for Spain defender

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

From the section Man City

Aymeric Laporte with his runners-up medal after the 2023 Community Shield
Aymeric Laporte was an unused substitute for this year's Community Shield and came off the bench late on during City's Premier League opener at Burnley

Manchester City have accepted an undisclosed offer from Al-Nassr for Spain defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 29-year-old made 43 starts during 2021-22 but coach Pep Guardiola used Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake more often during City's Treble-winning season.

City then spent £77m to bring in another left-sided defender this summer in Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, 21.

Laporte could join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles at Al-Nassr.

City signed Laporte, who switched his international allegiance from France to Spain in 2021, from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 for £57m, then a club record fee.

Guardiola had taken charge of City 18 months earlier, and Laporte's ability to play the ball out from defence helped the team win the Premier League title five times in the last six seasons.

He made 51 appearances in 2018-19 and 44 in 2021-22 before the arrivals of Ake and Akanji lessened both his influence and playing time.

Laporte has made a total of 180 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals, and has 22 caps for Spain, helping them win the Uefa Nations League final in June.

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 09:22

    Laporte played through injury for the last ten games of City's campaign to win the title a couple of seasons ago. He was urged only defender left uninjured.

    Hero to City fans. Will be missed.

    • Reply posted by rememberscarborough, today at 09:29

      rememberscarborough replied:
      But not quite as much as Kev....

  • Comment posted by AndyVilla44, today at 09:27

    This Saudi League must nearly have spent as much as Chelsea at this stage!

    • Reply posted by Cake, today at 09:34

      Cake replied:
      £900m - one Caicedo short of one billion pounds!

  • Comment posted by Maradona Magic, today at 09:43

    People saying it’s getting beyond the joke? Erm, why? All these players only came to the prem for the money, so don’t be surprised when they leave to play on a league that pays more.

    • Reply posted by Russybcool, today at 09:52

      Russybcool replied:
      The joke is they think it is a competitive league. It isn't. They go to feed their egos and their wallets nothing more cause then they can be a big fish around minnows living in a tax haven. I am sure the world will still turn.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 09:22

    Middle east spending is massive and the salaries and bonuses seemingly even more so. Premier league clubs are making hay whilst the sun shines, older and squad 'big name' players exiting for very good money which they can reinvest with whilst reducing wage bills. Safe in the knowledge that the European leagues are still where it's at for professionals to prove themselves and be taken seriously

    • Reply posted by be77yadb, today at 09:24

      be77yadb replied:
      We all know the Premiership league doesn't spend massive amounts of money on players.

  • Comment posted by Agueroooooooo, today at 09:27

    Can't believe top European clubs haven't moved for Laporte ? Definitely good enough to play in any Champions League team. Sad to see him leave personally. Good luck to the lad - he'll obviously earn megabucks but can't help thinking that a lot of European teams have missed a trick here.

    • Reply posted by Liam1194, today at 09:32

      Liam1194 replied:
      It must be due to his history record. Can you risk spending £££ on a player who has often been injured?

  • Comment posted by BOSS, today at 09:19

    Saudi League teams are just spending for fun!

    • Reply posted by grant, today at 09:25

      grant replied:
      As English teams have been for years. There is a bigger boy in the playground now.

  • Comment posted by kamala, today at 09:25

    Maguire soon to follow😂😂

    • Reply posted by OldGuyChillin, today at 09:35

      OldGuyChillin replied:
      Reportedly the Saudi league have paid Utd to keep him!

  • Comment posted by themightofthorge, today at 09:38

    Can't wait for some of these players on stupid salaries to find out how difficult it is to get money out of those countries.
    I pay you here, you spend it here.

    • Reply posted by Maradona Magic, today at 09:43

      Maradona Magic replied:
      You are joking aren’t you? 😅

  • Comment posted by Northerner, today at 09:24

    Let them spend as much as they like, spreads thier wealth around the world a bit at least.

    • Reply posted by rememberscarborough, today at 09:28

      rememberscarborough replied:
      The downside to this is that some numpty is likely to spend £115m on a 21 year old kid....

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 09:41

    With Dias and Walker preferred in the center as back up choices move makes absolute sense for Laporte in my view.

  • Comment posted by Lemon Difficult , today at 09:19

    Another statement signing for Saudi. Laporte not past it by any means.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 09:50

      cb replied:
      How's the chinese league going these days? Weren't they bringing in top players w massive fees to establish their league and out it on the world footballing map...!? Saudi league?

  • Comment posted by Skyblueforever, today at 09:33

    Not sure what he has done wrong at City , very talented player gutted he is going feel he has been unfairly treated to be honest, we've basically given him away yet we have to pay over the odds to buy players.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 09:44

      Tom replied:
      Not done anything wrong but you can't keep every player and clearly pep prefers others.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 09:23

    Imagine having an opinion on where someone should work or ply their trade. Quality player, good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by DJC888, today at 09:30

    Its players like this (quality but reaching 30) that used to go to Spurs, Everton, Villa after leaving one of the traditional top 4... Now they are all off to Saudi... I wonder if this will weaken the PL in the long run?

    • Reply posted by Spudgun67, today at 09:35

      Spudgun67 replied:
      The opposite, it will encourage more clubs to develop their own players in the academies and bring on young players earlier which means no blocking of the development by cautious mid table teams relying on old stagers to keep them in the Prem for one more season.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 09:37

    He’s a top class defender in any side
    Very surprised no other club has come in for him, especially as he’s only 29, still done seasons left in those legs

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 09:46

      hammertime replied:
      He is. Bit doesn't seem to be able to get back to how he was prior to his knee injury

  • Comment posted by cmac, today at 09:35

    Soon be nobody left at this rate !!

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 09:49

      whosdatdandare replied:
      “Oi! Maguire. Turn the light off on your way out”

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 09:43

    Harry Maguire is obviously waiting for his big move after turning West Ham down

    • Reply posted by be77yadb, today at 09:51

      be77yadb replied:
      Maybe the Saudis don't rate Maguire

  • Comment posted by sterling silva, today at 09:34

    Can’t use the “he wants champions league BS” anymore.

  • Comment posted by AYUB, today at 09:21

    He could have done well for a lot of clubs here that wanted a good centre half...City just had to many in that position

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 09:28

    Why aren't teams like Newcastle or West Ham trying to buy him? He'd be in the top league and would be a class player for both teams.

    • Reply posted by yoda, today at 09:31

      yoda replied:
      FFP in Newcastles case, poverty in Westhams.

