Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United and Arsenal are both yet to find their footing in the Premier League this season despite picking up points - could either kickstart their campaign when they face off at the Emirates on Sunday?

"I think there are question marks over if Mikel Arteta has been tinkering too much, legitimate questions really," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said. "United just haven't sparked yet."

Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is actor and comedian David Earl, star of new film Apocalypse Clown.

Apocalypse Clown is an anarchic comedy about a troupe of clowns travelling across Ireland in the aftermath of an electrical blackout. It is in UK cinemas from 1 September.

David Earl starred in Derek and After Life, and his 2023 film Brian And Charles was nominated for Outstanding British Film at this year's Bafta Film Awards. He plays Bobo in Apocalypse Clown

Earl grew up a Manchester United fan - and still is one - but decided he wanted a different football experience when he moved to Devon in 2021.

"The first FA Cup final I watched was in 1983 when United beat Brighton and I decided I would support whoever won," he told BBC Sport. "I didn't know anything about United then, they were just the red team that day.

"I was hooked but I never got to go to Old Trafford as a kid, and I really just followed them by watching on TV.

"When I got older, I'd always been really envious of people going to watch their local team on a Saturday afternoon. I wanted to try that myself.

"So, when we moved down here, I thought I'd support someone local and it was either Torquay, Plymouth or Exeter.

"I asked some people and they told me to try Exeter, so I went to St James Park for a game - it was against Newport County - and I absolutely loved it.

"I kept coming back and got to know who their players were, and the people around me, and I ended up getting a season ticket after that.

"I am typical United fan in many ways in that I've only been to watch them three or four times in total, so my experience of watching live football is actually Exeter, now.

"But when I did go to a United game a few months ago - against Villa, in April - I loved that too, and how many people are in that little space with you, even in the biggest stadiums.

"I guess I am happy to have the best of both worlds, really, even if some parts of the experience are very different."

Bobo and his friends Funzo (centre) and Pepe (right) go on a road trip to remember in Apocalypse Clown

Earl hosts a podcast about supporting Exeter City called My New Football Club external-link with BBC Radio Devon football summariser Jon Beer.

Exeter were promoted in Earl's first full season following them but, even without any ups or downs last year, he has found that life in the lower divisions is never dull.

"This is my third season at St James, and last year was the first time we'd been in League One for 10 years," he added.

"I just took it with a pinch of salt because I'd only been watching them for eight months and getting promoted seemed pretty easy, really.

"We did pretty well last season and finished mid-table but it was kind of weird - I had never experienced mid-table before, and it was a bit boring!

"But what I've also learned about the lower leagues is how dramatic the changeover in personnel is, and how quickly players come and go. This year, our team has something like eight new players.

"It is actually really exciting - we've got a new midfielder, Tom Carroll, who used to play for Tottenham who looks good and a great player called Ryan Trevitt, who is on loan from Brentford.

"When I saw Trevitt for the first time, against Crawley in the Carabao Cup, I thought 'wow' because he looks head and shoulders above everyone else.

"I hope we can keep hold of him but, unfortunately, I've seen it happen before with loan players who are a bit too good for us - you fall in love with them, and then they clear off and join someone else!"

Premier League - week 4 When? Result Sutton David FRIDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER Luton v West Ham x-x 0-2 2-0 SATURDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER Sheff Utd v Everton x-x 0-1 0-1 Brentford v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 3-0 Burnley v Tottenham x-x 1-2 1-2 Chelsea v Nott'm Forest x-x 2-0 4-0 Man City v Fulham x-x 4-0 5-1 Brighton v Newcastle x-x 1-1 2-2 SUNDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER Crystal Palace v Wolves x-x 1-1 0-0 Liverpool v Aston Villa x-x 2-1 3-1 Arsenal v Man Utd x-x 2-1 3-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

All matches kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER

Luton v West Ham (20:00)

I always think Luton staying in the Premier League is going to be a tall order. They've had a difficult start. It's their first home game in the league because they needed to get their stadium up to scratch.

West Ham are off to an absolute flyer. Not many people saw them beating Brighton and they did it with 22% possession. I don't think this will be straightforward but I think West Ham will win the game.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

David's prediction: I've done pretty well at predicting Exeter's results so far this season, so let's see how I get on here. 2-0

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

SATURDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER

Sheffield United v Everton (12:30)

Everton have got better. They got off the mark against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup.

They need a striker to start scoring as they haven't scored yet in the Premier League. They've created plenty of chances in their home fixtures and I think the 4-0 loss against Aston Villa was a game to forget.

Sean Dyche needs to get off the mark and I think he will get off the mark with three points.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

David's prediction: 0-1

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Brentford v Bournemouth

I've not been impressed with Bournemouth. The change of manager came with a reputation for the work Andoni Iraola did at Rayo Vallecano but I don't quite understand what they are when they're in possession of the ball, they seem to be quite direct.

Brentford's home record is pretty phenomenal. They're a good home team, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo are really important players for them and they've been stepping up with Ivan Toney not there.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

David's prediction: 3-0

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Burnley v Tottenham

Burnley won in the EFL Cup, a good away win against Nottingham Forest, albeit they've lost their first two league games against Manchester City and Aston Villa. They play a really attractive brand of football - that's all very well but they need points to back it up.

I don't think they'll get the points against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham. He'll go full strength - he played a weakened side in the EFL Cup - and I think they'll edge this game.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

David's prediction: 1-2

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

A lot was made of Forest's terrible away record in the Premier League last season so it will be interesting to see if they can improve it this year.

Chelsea are getting going. They scraped past Wimbledon in the EFL Cup but it was good to see Raheem Sterling on the scoresheet against Luton, he looks like he's confident.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

David's prediction: 4-0

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Man City v Fulham

Fulham got a point at Arsenal against the odds and Manchester City are not up to speed yet but they're absolutely relentless. You can't see anything else other than a home win here.

They've not really hit the straps but they're just doing enough which is pretty ominous for everyone else because when they do get going I think they'll be trouble.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

David's prediction: 5-1

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Brighton v Newcastle (17:30)

A lot was made of Newcastle losing to 10 men - Liverpool is a game you'd expect them to see through, especially after taking the lead.

Brighton ended up losing to West Ham and they play this expansive style of game; they like teams who come onto them and Newcastle will certainly do that.

It's impossible to predict this one. I'll go for a draw.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

David's prediction: 2-2

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

SUNDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER

Crystal Palace v Wolves (14:00)

Roy Hodgson got the job again this season and I think Palace will comfortably stay in the Premier League.

Wolves are really desperate for some points now and Gary O'Neil has come in as manager.

Midfielder Matheus Nunes has gone, after chucking his toys out of the pram. That won't help their cause but I think they're a well-organised side, I think that helps.

This one smells like a draw all over it.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

David's prediction: 0-0

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Liverpool v Aston Villa (14:00)

This one will be a good game. Unai Emery's teams are well-organised. They got thumped at Newcastle in their first game but have responded well.

I like the look of Liverpool this season and as long as Mo Salah stays I think they can be the ones who really challenge Manchester City.

I think they'll find a way in this one and beat Aston Villa.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

David's prediction: 3-1

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Arsenal v Man Utd (16:30)

Both these teams I think performance-wise have underachieved albeit Arsenal have seven points from nine and Manchester United have six from nine.

I think there are question marks over whether Mikel Arteta has been tinkering too much, legitimate questions really. Manchester United just haven't sparked yet. They ended up beating Nottingham Forest with a dubious penalty.

Arsenal, at Emirates Stadium - this is going to be the kick-start to their season. I think they'll beat Manchester United but I don't think it'll be a walkover.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

David's prediction: I'm a big fan of Erik ten Hag, he is still building his team, but he seems to be doing all the right things. I hate to say it, but I think Arsenal will edge this one - we will beat them at our place though! 3-2

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

How did Sutton do last week?

Sutton got five correct results from 10 matches in week three, including one exact score, giving him a total of 80 points.

He beat Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who got three correct results, including one exact score, for a total of 60 points.

Guest leaderboard 2023-24 Anthony Joshua 150 Eddie Hearn 130 Chris Sutton 100 (average after three weeks) Anish Kumar 90 Joe from Nothing But Thieves 60

Sutton v guests P3 W1 D1 L1

How did you get on?

You had a decent week, with five correct results.

West Ham's win over Brighton was one of the games that caught you out - only 9% of you saw that coming.

You v Chris & the guests - week three 1. You 5/10 2. Chris 5/10 3. Joe 3/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week three =1. Chris 18/29 =1. Guests 16/29 =1. You 18/29