Scottish gossip: Celtic, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Podence, Soro
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are keen on Wolves winger Daniel Podence, who has a year left on his contract at Molineaux and is valued at £12m by the Premier League club. (Anthony Joseph on X)
Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is facing a month on the sidelines and an uphill battle to be fit for the first derby of the season with Rangers at Ibrox on 3 September. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Ismaila Soro is finally poised to end his Celtic exile by completing a move to French Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes. (Foot Mercato via Football Scotland)
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson wants to add a striker but says funds will only be available if players move on. (Daily Record)
Modernising the recruitment structure at McDiarmid Park will be key to the long-term success of St Johnstone, according to manager Steven MacLean. (Courier)