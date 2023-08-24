Newcastle are looking to respond following defeat at Premier League champions Manchester City but face another tricky test when they host Liverpool at St James' Park on Sunday, so will Eddie Howe's side get back on track?

"There is no great shame in losing to Manchester City," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said. "Liverpool beat them twice last season but Newcastle are at home and in front of their own support."

Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who is an Arsenal fan.

Nothing But Thieves saw their fourth album, Dead Club City, reach number one in the UK album charts at the start of July. The Essex-formed indie-rock outfit's three previous albums all reached the top 10.

Nothing But Thieves play the Main Stage at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend

Langridge-Brown supports Arsenal because of his dad, and grew up during a golden period for the Gunners.

"It was the Thierry Henry era, so I was very lucky," he told BBC Sport.

"After that, there were a few tough years to be an Arsenal fan but I was probably due them - I started following them in a pretty privileged position.

"The seasons where we we were nowhere near the title were hard but I honestly believe they have made the past couple of years, and what we've done under Mikel Arteta, even sweeter.

"I am a very excited Arsenal fan at the moment. I absolutely love Arteta and what he is doing.

"He's a very intense man but I think all the best managers have been like that, and meticulous in every little detail.

"I called it early on with Arteta when he took charge in 2019. I just felt he had something about him.

"I loved the 'All or Nothing' Amazon documentary which showed his methods - I just wish it had followed him last season instead of 2021-22, because it was a year too early."

Joe's hero as a boy was Thierry Henry and he says his favourite moment as an Arsenal fan was when Henry marked his return to the club in 2012 with a late winner against Leeds in the FA Cup. "I actually dropped to my knees in the pub when that went in," he said.

Premier League - week 3 When? Result Sutton Joe FRIDAY, 25 AUGUST Chelsea v Luton x-x 3-0 3-0 SATURDAY, 26 AUGUST Bournemouth v Tottenham x-x 1-2 1-0 Arsenal v Fulham x-x 3-0 3-1 Brentford v Crystal Palace x-x 1-0 2-1 Everton v Wolves x-x 1-1 0-0 Man Utd v Nott'm Forest x-x 3-1 2-1 Brighton v West Ham x-x 2-0 2-0 SUNDAY, 27 AUGUST Burnley v Aston Villa x-x 1-2 1-1 Sheff Utd v Man City x-x 0-4 0-3 Newcastle v Liverpool x-x 3-1 3-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

All matches kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY, 25 AUGUST

Chelsea v Luton (20:00)

Chelsea have one point from six but it does seem like they are getting a bit of harmony at the club with Mauricio Pochettino in charge and Raheem Sterling looks like he is playing with a freedom again and a smile on his face. It was just an unhappy club last season with the scattergun approach.

With regards Luton, they will really struggle. It could be a long, long season. I don't think they will score against Chelsea. Luton tried to play a bit against Brighton, when they lost 4-1, but they have to carry a threat, they can't just try and defend. Chelsea will have a bit too much for them and Pochettino will get a win.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Joe's prediction: We are still finding out what this Chelsea team is about but they will be too strong for Luton. 3-0

SATURDAY, 26 AUGUST

Bournemouth v Tottenham (12:30)

I love the change that Ange Postecoglou has made already but I do think Tottenham will be much better in a couple of months than they are now. I wrote them off in the first couple of games because of that. The issue for Tottenham is if James Maddison will be fit.

Bournemouth have a new manager as well in Andoni Iraola and I saw them at Liverpool last week. They started well and got themselves ahead and then faded. I have a sneaking feeling for Tottenham in this one, but normally when I write Bournemouth off they get a result!

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Joe's prediction: I can't give Spurs any points. I just don't have it in me. 1-0

Arsenal v Fulham

Arsenal had an important win against Crystal Palace on Monday, despite the ridiculous sending off of Takehiro Tomiyasu. I don't think they have really hit their straps this season yet in terms of performance, but they have still had a good start.

Fulham beat Everton on the opening day but it all fell apart against Brentford. I think this will be comfortable for Arsenal.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Joe's prediction: Jurrien Timber's injury against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend was a blow because he was our outstanding player in pre-season - I didn't know much about him before he signed, but he slotted straight in. We should beat Fulham but we aren't keeping many clean sheets at the Emirates at the moment. 3-1

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brentford's home record in the league last season was pretty phenomenal - they only lost two games, to Arsenal and Newcastle. People thought they would miss Ivan Toney this year and they maybe have a little bit, but Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo are stepping up and carrying them.

Brentford are such a beautifully well balanced team. I don't think this will be comfortable for them because Crystal Palace are well organised under Roy Hodgson, but I am going for a Brentford win.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Joe's prediction: Brentford have got something about them - even while Ivan Toney is suspended, I think they will be alright. 2-1

Everton v Wolves

Everton played well against Fulham but ended up losing and then were awful against Aston Villa. This is a big game for both, because Wolves played well against Manchester United and then Brighton tore a strip off them.

Everton will get off the mark in terms of goals, they'll hope Dominic Calvert Lewin is fit and I think they will score. But I also think Wolves will, they won this one late on last year.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Joe's prediction: Neither team can score goals. 0-0

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United have been really flat and lacking a spark but Nottingham Forest's record away from home last season was not good and their main man, Brennan Johnson, has been linked with a move to Spurs.

It has to click eventually for Manchester United - they had a bad start last season and they did beat Wolves, so I think they'll win this one.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Joe's prediction: United should win but this might be closer than people might think. Forest showed against us that they are dangerous if you don't finish them off, and I'm not sure United are clinical enough to put the game to bed. 2-1

Brighton v West Ham (17:30)

We know how this game will be played out - Brighton want West Ham to press them, but David Moyes' side will sit in and counter.

Brighton have had a phenomenal start, they will create chances and they score so many goals.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Joe's prediction: Moises Caicedo may have left but Brighton still have some excellent players and I like watching them - Roberto de Zerbi is great. 2-0

SUNDAY, 27 AUGUST

Burnley v Aston Villa (14:00)

Burnley didn't have a game last week and this is a tough second fixture for them after losing to Manchester City on the opening day.

It is hard to judge them off the back of that, they were brave. But I think Aston Villa will have a bit too much nous for them and edge this one.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Joe's prediction: 1-1

Sheff Utd v Man City (14:00)

Sheffield United are in massive trouble. They sold their best player Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille and while they have brought a couple in, they will be in a fight.

They fought well against Nottingham Forest but lost late on and Crystal Palace beat them 1-0 on the opening day, but wiped the floor with them, it wasn't a close 1-0.

And now they have Manchester City in town, who I think will win 4-0.

Sutton's prediction: 0-4

Joe's prediction: I am obviously hoping for a Blades win but I've got to pick up some points myself. 0-3

Newcastle v Liverpool (16:30)

Newcastle's opening-day win against Aston Villa was a triumph and then it was a bit of a comedown for them. There was so much excitement that Newcastle could go there and take the game to Manchester City and they didn't do that.

Liverpool have so many good attacking players - Luis Diaz's goal last week was brilliant, Diogo Jota is a handful, Mohamed Salah of course and Dominik Szoboszlai looks a talented player, but do they have that midfield protection?

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Joe's prediction: Liverpool look like they are going to concede a lot of goals this season, but they will score a few too. 3-3

How did Sutton do last week?

Sutton got six correct results from nine matches in week two, including one exact score, giving him a total of 90 points.

He drew with DJ and producer Anwar Kumar, who got six correct results, including one exact score, to also record a total of 90 points.

Luton's game versus Burnley was postponed because of development work at Kenilworth Road. Kumar went for a 2-0 Clarets win and any points he scores will be added to his tally when the game is played.

Guest leaderboard 2023-24 Anthony Joshua 150 Eddie Hearn 130 Chris Sutton 110 Anish Kumar 90

Sutton v guests P2 W0 D1 L1

How did you get on?

You had a decent week, with six correct results.

West Ham's win over Chelsea was one of the games that caught you out - only 18% of you saw that coming

You v Chris & the guests - week two 1. You 6/9 2. Chris 6/9 3. Anwar 6/9

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week two =1. Chris 13/19 =1. Guests 13/19 =1. You 13/19