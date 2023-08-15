Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has joined LA Galaxy until the end of the 2023 MLS season.

Sharp's deal also includes a possible option to sign on for next season.

The 37-year-old striker was out of contract after leaving the Blades this summer, where he scored 129 goals in 377 appearances across three spells.

After returning to Bramall Lane in 2015, Sharp achieved three promotions, including twice up to the Premier League.

He also holds the record for the most goals scored in the Championship with 130.