Stirling Albion v East Kilbride

StirlingStirling Albion0East KilbrideEast Kilbride1
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 27Weir
- 2BarrSubstituted forLamontat 45'minutes
- 5Wyles
- 4Scott
- 3Simpson
- 11Kangni-Soupke
- 10Rennie
- 6Donnelly
- 7MetcalfeSubstituted forOmobudeat 70'minutes
- 21CooperSubstituted forPincombeat 60'minutes
- 9MeechanSubstituted forHarrowerat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Lamont
- 14Omobude
- 15Harkness
- 16McLernon
- 17White
- 18Barr
- 19Harrower
- 20Pincombe
- 22Petrie
East Kilbride
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Truesdale
- 12MacDonald
- 18McGowan
- 4McDonaldSubstituted forMcGowanat 65'minutes
- 3Lockie
- 17Lyon
- 15McGrorySubstituted forTappingat 66'minutes
- 8BrownSubstituted forEadieat 67'minutes
- 19TruesdaleSubstituted forKellyat 66'minutes
- 9SamsonSubstituted forRoyat 65'minutes
- 22Stirling
Substitutes
- 5Eadie
- 6Tapping
- 10Kelly
- 11McGowan
- 14Sexton
- 16Roy
- 25Avci
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
- Attendance:
- 329
Match Stats
Home TeamStirlingAway TeamEast Kilbride
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away18
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4