Scottish Challenge Cup - Second Round South
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic3StranraerStranraer1

Annan Athletic v Stranraer

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 33GibsonBooked at 38mins
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Douglas
  • 3Kilsby
  • 4Dixon
  • 7Luissint
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Garrity
  • 9Smith
  • 10Cross-Adair

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Maxwell
  • 15Jamieson
  • 16Cranston
  • 17Galloway
  • 18Crawford
  • 19McMenamin

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonald
  • 5Ross
  • 2RobertsonSubstituted forForrestat 53'minutes
  • 4Girvan
  • 3WilliamsonBooked at 40mins
  • 22McIntosh
  • 18Fleming
  • 15McDonaldSubstituted forOrrat 53'minutes
  • 11Dolan
  • 7Armour
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forHughesat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Hughes
  • 9Orr
  • 13O'Connor
  • 16Forrest
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
301

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away5

