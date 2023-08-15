Annan Athletic v Stranraer

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic3StranraerStranraer1
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 33GibsonBooked at 38mins
- 2Hooper
- 5Douglas
- 3Kilsby
- 4Dixon
- 7Luissint
- 8Docherty
- 11Garrity
- 9Smith
- 10Cross-Adair
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Maxwell
- 15Jamieson
- 16Cranston
- 17Galloway
- 18Crawford
- 19McMenamin
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonald
- 5Ross
- 2RobertsonSubstituted forForrestat 53'minutes
- 4Girvan
- 3WilliamsonBooked at 40mins
- 22McIntosh
- 18Fleming
- 15McDonaldSubstituted forOrrat 53'minutes
- 11Dolan
- 7Armour
- 10WalkerSubstituted forHughesat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hughes
- 9Orr
- 13O'Connor
- 16Forrest
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 301
Match Stats
Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamStranraer
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5