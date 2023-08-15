Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Second Round South
AlbionAlbion Rovers0TranentTranent0

Albion Rovers v Tranent

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Connelly
  • 2Fernie
  • 5Fagan
  • 21Duffy
  • 8McMahon
  • 4Trialist
  • 14Bevan
  • 6Wilson
  • 16Duncan
  • 10McCaw
  • 9Joseph

Substitutes

  • 12McMenemy
  • 15McColl
  • 17Walker
  • 18Paterson
  • 19Tran
  • 22Henderson

Tranent

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mason
  • 2Brett
  • 4Greig
  • 5Horne
  • 3McIntyre
  • 6Murphy
  • 9Miller
  • 7Watson
  • 10HigginbothamBooked at 31mins
  • 8Gray
  • 11WalkerSubstituted forWalshat 7'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Somerville
  • 14McCrory-Irving
  • 15Bauld
  • 16Walsh
  • 17Faulds
  • 22Scott
Referee:
Andy Gamble

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamTranent
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away4

