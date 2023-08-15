Brechin City v Hibernian B

BrechinBrechin City0Hibernian BHibernian B3
Line-ups
Brechin
Formation 3-5-2
- 23McCabe
- 6SparkSubstituted forLoudonat 22'minutes
- 5Thomson
- 3McHattie
- 7Scott
- 2Ferguson
- 8Patrick
- 17Moreland
- 20DuellBooked at 44minsSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
- 9McGrath
- 15Heenan
Substitutes
- 1Wilson
- 4Martin
- 11Macleod
- 16McArthur
- 18Loudon
- 19White
Hibernian B
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Owens
- 16Megwa
- 22McGregor
- 17MacIntyre
- 20Zaid
- 19Hamilton
- 6McAllisterBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
- 8MacIntyre
- 11McGarvaBooked at 79mins
- 9Landers
- 10MolotnikovSubstituted forWrightat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wright
- 4Bulloch
- 12Smith
- 13Mallon
- 14Calder
- Referee:
- Duncan Nicolson
- Attendance:
- 400
Match Stats
Home TeamBrechinAway TeamHibernian B
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10