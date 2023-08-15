Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Second Round North
BrechinBrechin City0Hibernian BHibernian B3

Brechin City v Hibernian B

Line-ups

Brechin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23McCabe
  • 6SparkSubstituted forLoudonat 22'minutes
  • 5Thomson
  • 3McHattie
  • 7Scott
  • 2Ferguson
  • 8Patrick
  • 17Moreland
  • 20DuellBooked at 44minsSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
  • 9McGrath
  • 15Heenan

Substitutes

  • 1Wilson
  • 4Martin
  • 11Macleod
  • 16McArthur
  • 18Loudon
  • 19White

Hibernian B

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Owens
  • 16Megwa
  • 22McGregor
  • 17MacIntyre
  • 20Zaid
  • 19Hamilton
  • 6McAllisterBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
  • 8MacIntyre
  • 11McGarvaBooked at 79mins
  • 9Landers
  • 10MolotnikovSubstituted forWrightat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wright
  • 4Bulloch
  • 12Smith
  • 13Mallon
  • 14Calder
Referee:
Duncan Nicolson
Attendance:
400

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamHibernian B
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away10

