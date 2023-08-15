Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Second Round North
Aberdeen BAberdeen B2PeterheadPeterhead1

Aberdeen B v Peterhead

Line-ups

Aberdeen B

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Ritchie
  • 2Enem
  • 5R Williams
  • 4MilneBooked at 46mins
  • 6McKenzie
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8Lobban
  • 7Marshall
  • 11Stewart
  • 9Emslie
  • 10Bavidge

Substitutes

  • 12Kondolo
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Mackie
  • 16Watson
  • 20Smillie

Peterhead

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Oluyemi
  • 16Wilson
  • 5Brown
  • 15RossSubstituted forGoldieat 60'minutes
  • 3Armstrong
  • 8McCarthy
  • 18Brown
  • 17McKee
  • 12Brown
  • 11Ward
  • 10Shanks

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 4Goldie
  • 6Strachan
  • 7Ritchie
  • 13Wood
  • 77O'Keefe
Referee:
Ross Clark

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeen BAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away11

