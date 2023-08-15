Aberdeen B v Peterhead

Aberdeen BAberdeen B2PeterheadPeterhead1
Line-ups
Aberdeen B
Formation 5-3-2
- 25Ritchie
- 2Enem
- 5R Williams
- 4MilneBooked at 46mins
- 6McKenzie
- 3Hamilton
- 8Lobban
- 7Marshall
- 11Stewart
- 9Emslie
- 10Bavidge
Substitutes
- 12Kondolo
- 14Wilson
- 15Mackie
- 16Watson
- 20Smillie
Peterhead
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Oluyemi
- 16Wilson
- 5Brown
- 15RossSubstituted forGoldieat 60'minutes
- 3Armstrong
- 8McCarthy
- 18Brown
- 17McKee
- 12Brown
- 11Ward
- 10Shanks
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 4Goldie
- 6Strachan
- 7Ritchie
- 13Wood
- 77O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Ross Clark
Match Stats
Home TeamAberdeen BAway TeamPeterhead
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11