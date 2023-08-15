Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers must "decide what team we're going to be", says Michael Beale, after "strong words" were needed to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

The new-look Ibrox side were ragged and under intense pressure in the first half at Servette, with Dereck Kutesa's sublime strike levelling the tie on aggregate.

But Beale's interval home truths sparked a stirring response and James Tavernier's header sent Rangers through to a play-off against PSV Eindhoven.

"We made a slow start," said Beale.

"We had to dig in and Jack [Butland] made a couple of really big saves. We did have moments in the first half, the biggest one is obviously Danilo's miss.

"At half-time we had to have some strong words as it wasn't what we were looking for in loads of areas.

"In the second half we improved greatly. We got our full-backs higher up the pitch, we got more control and played with more tempo.

"It was an excellent goal we scored and we could have extended our lead - we had a couple of big chances.

"We have to decide what team we're going to be. We spoke about that at half-time and I was delighted with the response. It shouldn't take to get to half-time to do that. I want us to be a much more front foot and positive team.

"First half we were too passive and at this level you can't afford to do that."

While delighted with the character shown by his side in finding the answers to overcome Servette, Beale - who has revamped the squad with nine new players this summer - knows improvement is required to oust dangerous Dutch outfit PSV.

Danilo squandered a glorious first-half chance, firing over an open goal, while Todd Cantwell and Cyriel Dessiers passed up opportunities to make life more comfortable for the visitors.

"It was a fantastic cross and Dani is in the right area. I'm backing Dani to score that more often than not," he added.

"Their guy [Kutesa] had an excellent finish. We had similar opportunities two or three times and don't hit the target."

Rangers, who were then managed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, defeated PSV 3-2 on aggregate last season to end a 12-year absence from the group stage.

"We need to improve. The level goes up now with PSV," said Beale. "It's huge for both clubs. They're in good form but it's Ibrox next week and we'll go hell for leather.

"There's nothing not to love about this tie - it's a straight knockout to reach the Champions League, it's what these players dream and hope for, so let's a have a right go.

"Let's not have any regrets after the two legs. Let's make sure that next week it's a cauldron at Ibrox."