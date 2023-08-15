Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Mandela Egbo made one appearance for Borussia Monchengladbach and six for Darmstadt in the Bundesliga, before a spell with Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls

Colchester United have agreed a two-year contract with Charlton defender Mandela Egbo, who has joined for an undisclosed fee.

The U's have completed the signing in time for the right-back to be included in the squad for Tuesday's League Two home game against AFC Wimbledon.

Egbo came through the academy at Premier League club Crystal Palace before moving to Germany in early 2018.

After a spell in America, he came back to England with Swindon in March 2022.

He made 11 appearances for the Robins during the 2021-22 season, helping the club reach the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Ebgo's deal will keep him with Colchester until at least the end of the 2024-25 season.

The U's lost their opening league match of the season at Bradford City.

