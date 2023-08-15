Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Turf Moor has Burnley's home ground since 1883

Burnley have "strongly condemned" supporters who threw objects and attempted to invade the pitch during their match with Manchester City.

City defender Rico Lewis was struck by a lighter thrown from the crowd while a fan was restrained when they tried to get on to the playing area.

The incidents occurred at Friday's Premier League opener at Turf Moor.

"Both fans were identified and removed from the ground. Both now face severe banning orders," said the club.

"Burnley strongly condemn the unacceptable behaviour of items being thrown and the invasion of the pitch by some of our supporters.

"Investigations on these disappointing incidents are ongoing and any further supporters we identify will also be subject to lengthy banning orders."

City striker Erling Haaland scored twice as the defending Premier League champions cruised a 3-0 victory over the Clarets.