Dara Costelloe has spent a spell on loan at Bradford City

St Johnstone have signed forward Dara Costelloe on loan from Premier League side Burnley.

The 20-year-old, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Bradford City, has penned a season-long deal with the Perth side.

The Irishman also made his senior debut for Burnley last campaign and went on play six times under Vincent Kompany.

"[Kompany's] a great coach and I've learned a lot from him," the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international said.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge. It seems like a great group of lads here and it's a very good standard in training."

With St Johnstone, who have endured a miserable start to the season, in need of inspiration at the top end of the pitch, Costelloe hopes to "grab a few goals" during his loan.

"Everyone loves healthy competition as it can bring the best out of people," he adds. "I'm hoping it can bring the best out of me. I want to give my all and do as best as I can for the club."