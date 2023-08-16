Close menu
Super Cup
Man CityManchester City1SevillaSevilla1
Manchester City win 5-4 on penalties

Manchester City 1-1 Sevilla: Pep Guardiola's side win Super Cup on penalties

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments489

Cole Palmer scores for Manchester City
Cole Palmer's equaliser for Man City sent the match to a penalty shootout

Manchester City added the Uefa Super Cup to the Treble they claimed last season with victory over Sevilla on penalties in Athens.

Pep Guardiola's Champions League winners lost the Community Shield to Arsenal in a shootout, but saw their fortunes transformed when Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj hit the bar after nine successful penalties.

City had to come from behind in an entertaining encounter to force penalties after a towering header from Youssef En-Nesyri put the Europa League holders ahead on 25 minutes.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono and his Manchester City counterpart Ederson both excelled with fine saves before man-of-the-match Cole Palmer rose at the far post in the 63rd minute to level with a looping header from Rodri's cross.

It set up the tense finale that resulted in another piece of silverware being added to Guardiola's vast collection.

Palmer stakes his claim

The talented Palmer has already made an impact this season with a spectacular goal in the Community Shield against Arsenal.

The 21-year-old's performance here in Athens not only made a case for further first-team action but also drew praise from a predecessor.

Riyad Mahrez, now with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, tweeted appreciation of Palmer's performance when he was substituted - and the youngster could be pleased with his work in stifling conditions.

He had already tested Bono and shown nice touches in the first half before guiding in the header for City's equaliser.

Palmer's languid left-footed style on City's right flank posed a real threat, with several inviting deliveries not getting the reward they deserved.

He was deservedly announced as the game's best performer on a night when City had to cope with fierce humidity and heat which were physically taxing for both sides.

Guardiola was able to give expensive summer signing Josko Gvardiol his first start in defence and when it came to penalties City were flawless.

Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker were successful, before Sevilla blinked first to start the celebrations for the English side that also won the Premier League and FA Cup last season.

Guardiola landmark as City make another statement

While no-one could seriously make a case for the Uefa Super Cup being anywhere near the top of City's list of priorities, Guardiola made it clear how desperately he wanted to win the trophy - and his joy when the shootout was over was a clear illustration of that.

After previous triumphs with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he became the first coach to win the competition with three different clubs.

City finally climbed the mountain after seasons of disappointment in the Champions League with their June success against Inter Milan and wanted victory here as further affirmation of their new standing among Europe's elite.

They had to fight for it, though, and were not at their best against their Spanish opponents, who will regret missed opportunities in the second half before Palmer struck.

But the suffering was worthwhile for City as they were rewarded with another major prize.

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 24Gvardiol
  • 47Foden
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Kovacic
  • 80PalmerSubstituted forÁlvarezat 85'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 4Phillips
  • 5Stones
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 32Perrone
  • 33Carson
  • 52Bobb
  • 82Lewis
  • 87McAtee

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 83'minutes
  • 22BadéBooked at 33mins
  • 6Gudelj
  • 19Acuña
  • 8Jordán
  • 10Rakitic
  • 5Ocampos
  • 21TorresSubstituted forSánchezat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17LamelaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 90+3'minutes
  • 15En-NesyriSubstituted forMirat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Gattoni
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 4Montiel
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 9Mir
  • 11JM Corona
  • 18Sow
  • 24Gómez
  • 26Sánchez
  • 27Salas
  • 28Bueno
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home23
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away14

Comments

Join the conversation

489 comments

  • Comment posted by Sam and Jem , today at 22:15

    Well done Palmer. Hope you get a run in the team this season.

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 22:17

      2miners replied:
      His price just went - message to West Ham

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 22:24

    Funny how all those criticising are from teams who haven’t won anything lately.

    • Reply posted by Everest Double Glazing, today at 22:26

      Everest Double Glazing replied:
      In fairness, very few teams apart from City have won anything lately.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:15

    Four trophies in 2023, that is one hell of an achievement.

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 22:22

      rico the third replied:
      Money talks!

  • Comment posted by patroy, today at 22:34

    I am a LFC fan for 60 years but I love great football so congratulations to Man City and Pep. An amazing team. Well done.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:12

    Yet another cup to the collection, well done city.hammers fan.

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 22:43

      George Williams replied:
      Congrats City!

      You should now be able to pay off the next FFP fine!

      Oil = Trophies

  • Comment posted by It Is I LeClerc, today at 22:17

    Chapman being a bitter on radio 5, ha ha ha

    • Reply posted by be77yadb, today at 22:37

      be77yadb replied:
      A professional broadcaster you know. Lol so shameless

  • Comment posted by Julius, today at 22:14

    City are very good at winning

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:19

      Pandemania replied:
      They are although Arsenal may have something to say about that.

  • Comment posted by NeverTrustaTory, today at 22:26

    Congratulations to Manchester city on winning yet another trophy 🏆🏆🏆

    • Reply posted by conradk, today at 22:35

      conradk replied:
      You meant “buying”, I think.

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 22:17

    Another European title. That’s 2 in 4 games. Fantastic. This is how it feels to be City!

    • Reply posted by jenny tools, today at 22:19

      jenny tools replied:
      How does it feel to cheat?

  • Comment posted by Henry, today at 22:48

    Literally watched all the Seville players walk straight past the Visually impaired UEFA mascot.
    And yes, Jack “the lad” Grealish was the first to shake her hand and say hello.
    The guy is so underrated, worth millions but shows humility. Legend.

    • Reply posted by blue cheese, today at 22:55

      blue cheese replied:
      Amazing guy

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 22:13

    Fair play Sevilla, impressive in europe aren't they!

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 22:20

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      So,so. West ham beat them alright

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 22:13

    Another trophy for Pep and the trophy collectors, bit of luck at the end with the penalties but sometimes that is what you need, well done Pep and the boys !

    • Reply posted by Emmastan291, today at 22:32

      Emmastan291 replied:
      Luck favors the brave...Man city rode thier luck...They were not outplayed

  • Comment posted by Jamaican Oxtail , today at 22:23

    Congratulations to Man city

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 22:22

    A meaningless trophy but if you have play in it, win it.

    Well done city

    • Reply posted by Permain, today at 22:33

      Permain replied:
      Yes, more important to play well against Newcastle.

  • Comment posted by Abzal, today at 22:21

    I obviously didn’t want MC to win but that’s out of jealousy as I’d love for my team to have the opportunity to be in their situation :-) congratulations !

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 22:28

    This lad Palmer is a real gem

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 22:21

    Congratulations City,great game for the neutral 😁😁

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 22:17

    No doubt everyone will witter on about Man City spending, and yes penalties are a lottery, but Id rather an English (ish!) club win than a Spanish one.