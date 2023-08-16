Match ends, Manchester City 1(5), Sevilla 1(4).
Manchester City added the Uefa Super Cup to the Treble they claimed last season with victory over Sevilla on penalties in Athens.
Pep Guardiola's Champions League winners lost the Community Shield to Arsenal in a shootout, but saw their fortunes transformed when Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj hit the bar after nine successful penalties.
City had to come from behind in an entertaining encounter to force penalties after a towering header from Youssef En-Nesyri put the Europa League holders ahead on 25 minutes.
Sevilla goalkeeper Bono and his Manchester City counterpart Ederson both excelled with fine saves before man-of-the-match Cole Palmer rose at the far post in the 63rd minute to level with a looping header from Rodri's cross.
It set up the tense finale that resulted in another piece of silverware being added to Guardiola's vast collection.
Palmer stakes his claim
The talented Palmer has already made an impact this season with a spectacular goal in the Community Shield against Arsenal.
The 21-year-old's performance here in Athens not only made a case for further first-team action but also drew praise from a predecessor.
Riyad Mahrez, now with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, tweeted appreciation of Palmer's performance when he was substituted - and the youngster could be pleased with his work in stifling conditions.
He had already tested Bono and shown nice touches in the first half before guiding in the header for City's equaliser.
Palmer's languid left-footed style on City's right flank posed a real threat, with several inviting deliveries not getting the reward they deserved.
He was deservedly announced as the game's best performer on a night when City had to cope with fierce humidity and heat which were physically taxing for both sides.
Guardiola was able to give expensive summer signing Josko Gvardiol his first start in defence and when it came to penalties City were flawless.
Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker were successful, before Sevilla blinked first to start the celebrations for the English side that also won the Premier League and FA Cup last season.
Guardiola landmark as City make another statement
While no-one could seriously make a case for the Uefa Super Cup being anywhere near the top of City's list of priorities, Guardiola made it clear how desperately he wanted to win the trophy - and his joy when the shootout was over was a clear illustration of that.
After previous triumphs with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he became the first coach to win the competition with three different clubs.
City finally climbed the mountain after seasons of disappointment in the Champions League with their June success against Inter Milan and wanted victory here as further affirmation of their new standing among Europe's elite.
They had to fight for it, though, and were not at their best against their Spanish opponents, who will regret missed opportunities in the second half before Palmer struck.
But the suffering was worthwhile for City as they were rewarded with another major prize.
Player of the match
GvardiolJosko Gvardiol
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameGvardiolAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
6.12
Sevilla
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameEn-NesyriAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number13Player nameBonoAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number16Player nameNavasAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number6Player nameGudeljAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number4Player nameMontielAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number19Player nameAcuñaAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number5Player nameOcamposAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number10Player nameRakiticAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number17Player nameLamelaAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number9Player nameRafa MirAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number7Player nameSusoAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number26Player nameSánchezAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number8Player nameJordánAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number22Player nameBadéAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number21Player nameTorresAverage rating
5.33
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 25Akanji
- 6Aké
- 24Gvardiol
- 47Foden
- 16Rodri
- 8Kovacic
- 80PalmerSubstituted forÁlvarezat 85'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 4Phillips
- 5Stones
- 14Laporte
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 32Perrone
- 33Carson
- 52Bobb
- 82Lewis
- 87McAtee
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 83'minutes
- 22BadéBooked at 33mins
- 6Gudelj
- 19Acuña
- 8Jordán
- 10Rakitic
- 5Ocampos
- 21TorresSubstituted forSánchezat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17LamelaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 90+3'minutes
- 15En-NesyriSubstituted forMirat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Gattoni
- 3Pedrosa
- 4Montiel
- 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
- 9Mir
- 11JM Corona
- 18Sow
- 24Gómez
- 26Sánchez
- 27Salas
- 28Bueno
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Manchester City 1(5), Sevilla 1(4).
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Manchester City 1(5), Sevilla 1(4). Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 1(5), Sevilla 1(4). Kyle Walker (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 1(4), Sevilla 1(4). Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 1(4), Sevilla 1(3). Jack Grealish (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 1(3), Sevilla 1(3). Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 1(3), Sevilla 1(2). Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 1(2), Sevilla 1(2). Rafa Mir (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 1(2), Sevilla 1(1). Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 1(1), Sevilla 1(1). Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 1(1), Sevilla 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Manchester City 1, Sevilla 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Sevilla 1.
Post update
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Post update
Foul by Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
Post update
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Suso replaces Erik Lamela.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Rafa Mir replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.
