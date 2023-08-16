Last updated on .From the section Football

Cole Palmer's equaliser for Man City sent the match to a penalty shootout

Manchester City added the Uefa Super Cup to the Treble they claimed last season with victory over Sevilla on penalties in Athens.

Pep Guardiola's Champions League winners lost the Community Shield to Arsenal in a shootout, but saw their fortunes transformed when Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj hit the bar after nine successful penalties.

City had to come from behind in an entertaining encounter to force penalties after a towering header from Youssef En-Nesyri put the Europa League holders ahead on 25 minutes.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono and his Manchester City counterpart Ederson both excelled with fine saves before man-of-the-match Cole Palmer rose at the far post in the 63rd minute to level with a looping header from Rodri's cross.

It set up the tense finale that resulted in another piece of silverware being added to Guardiola's vast collection.

Palmer stakes his claim

The talented Palmer has already made an impact this season with a spectacular goal in the Community Shield against Arsenal.

The 21-year-old's performance here in Athens not only made a case for further first-team action but also drew praise from a predecessor.

Riyad Mahrez, now with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, tweeted appreciation of Palmer's performance when he was substituted - and the youngster could be pleased with his work in stifling conditions.

He had already tested Bono and shown nice touches in the first half before guiding in the header for City's equaliser.

Palmer's languid left-footed style on City's right flank posed a real threat, with several inviting deliveries not getting the reward they deserved.

He was deservedly announced as the game's best performer on a night when City had to cope with fierce humidity and heat which were physically taxing for both sides.

Guardiola was able to give expensive summer signing Josko Gvardiol his first start in defence and when it came to penalties City were flawless.

Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker were successful, before Sevilla blinked first to start the celebrations for the English side that also won the Premier League and FA Cup last season.

Guardiola landmark as City make another statement

While no-one could seriously make a case for the Uefa Super Cup being anywhere near the top of City's list of priorities, Guardiola made it clear how desperately he wanted to win the trophy - and his joy when the shootout was over was a clear illustration of that.

After previous triumphs with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he became the first coach to win the competition with three different clubs.

City finally climbed the mountain after seasons of disappointment in the Champions League with their June success against Inter Milan and wanted victory here as further affirmation of their new standing among Europe's elite.

They had to fight for it, though, and were not at their best against their Spanish opponents, who will regret missed opportunities in the second half before Palmer struck.

But the suffering was worthwhile for City as they were rewarded with another major prize.

