Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Cesare Casadei has won 34 caps for the Italy under-20 side and was top scorer at the Under-20 World Cup this summer helping his side reach the final

Leicester City have signed Italy Under-20 international Cesare Casedei on loan for the rest of the season from Premier League club Chelsea.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Blues from Inter Milan in August 2022 and has not yet broken into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Casedei spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Reading, scoring once in 15 games.

The Foxes have started the Championship season with two wins out of two.

Casedei said he felt "really good" about his move to the King Power Stadium and "can't wait to get started".

"Obviously, Leicester is a big team so I'm here to win and to do as well as possible to fight and to work hard for this team," he said. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.