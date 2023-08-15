Close menu

Michael Olise: Chelsea set to sign France Under-21 winger from Crystal Palace

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Michael Olise
Michael Olise played at the European Under-21 Championship for France, who reached the quarter-finals

Chelsea are set to sign winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace after activating a release clause in his contract in the region of £35m.

The France Under-21 international is poised to become the club's ninth major signing of the summer.

London-born Olise registered 11 assists in the Premier League for Palace last season and signed for the Eagles from Reading on a five-year-deal in 2021.

Olise, 21, was a member of Chelsea's youth system before leaving aged 14.

He is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for France in the European Under-21 Championship.

The winger enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 campaign for Palace in which he registered 11 assists and scored two goals in 37 appearances and was named as the club's player of the year.

Olise would join eight senior arrivals at Stamford Bridge this summer, headed up by the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton for a £100m fee that could rise to a British club record of £115m.

Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel, Robert Sanchez and Diego Moreira have also joined the London club.

Caicedo was the 22nd player signed by Chelsea for a fee since American investor Todd Boehly and his Clearlake consortium took over in May 2022 and takes the total outlay of the new owners to almost £900m.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been tasked with overhauling the squad and vastly improving on last season's 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Abdul Rahman Baba and former captain Cesar Azpilicueta have all departed so far this summer.

Chelsea opened their Premier League season with a 1-1 home draw against Liverpool last Sunday.

Comments

Join the conversation

145 comments

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 19:23

    Phew - was beginning to think that Chelsea hadn't agreed to sign anyone today.

    • Reply posted by Magic1, today at 19:38

      Magic1 replied:
      They weren't until Liverpool showed interest in him

  • Comment posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 19:23

    I thought Chelsea were meant to be reducing their squad?

    • Reply posted by TheTroll, today at 19:25

      TheTroll replied:
      they have - check the sales

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 19:22

    Chelsea have to win the league this season now with all this ridiculous spending. No excuses. Failure if not. Once Lavia joins for £60m it will be 1 billion spent in only 3 windows

    Disgusting

    • Reply posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 19:33

      CaptainCanuck replied:
      If Chelsea want to win the league, they need to sign my Mom.
      I can work out a good deal, 30 Million Pounds with a few performance bonuses and a sell-on clause should do it.
      Fingers crossed.

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 19:30

    News from Sky is that he will wear No. 323 on his shirt.

    • Reply posted by marcus, today at 19:37

      marcus replied:
      Or 11b

  • Comment posted by muscum, today at 19:22

    How can Chelsea spend that much money and still be within the Fair Play rules?

    • Reply posted by TheTroll, today at 19:24

      TheTroll replied:
      check the sales

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 19:21

    Chelsea have got Football Manager set on easy mode with a cheat code for unlimited cash. Finding loopholes in the FFP system doesn't buy you trophies though

    • Reply posted by TheTroll, today at 19:25

      TheTroll replied:
      check the sales

  • Comment posted by MFH07, today at 19:22

    When is this going to stop, like seriously??!!! Chelsea are simply ruining English football.

    • Reply posted by TheTroll, today at 19:25

      TheTroll replied:
      check the sales :D

  • Comment posted by B4N, today at 19:22

    Never thought I’d say this about a Chelsea signing but that’s a bargain.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 19:24

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Released him from their academy a few years back only to resign him later for 35M - bargain!

  • Comment posted by Falcon8r, today at 19:24

    Liverpool are set to announce they didn’t want him anyway! :D

    • Reply posted by Nosourcenews, today at 19:37

      Nosourcenews replied:
      Chelsea set to win the transfer market and finish 12th

  • Comment posted by cml, today at 19:26

    Chelsea will be Champions this season, by the cunning scheme of buying every single player in the world so there's no opposition....

    • Reply posted by Plastikman5, today at 19:32

      Plastikman5 replied:
      you forgot the Saudi Pro League

  • Comment posted by samandlottie, today at 19:28

    FFP is just a big a joke as VAR

  • Comment posted by Firefly147, today at 19:28

    I didn’t know Liverpool were trying to buy Olise ?

    • Reply posted by Lord Bendtner, today at 19:37

      Lord Bendtner replied:
      It was not Liverpool, is M City

  • Comment posted by North Stand CFC, today at 19:27

    It so unfair how many players Chelsea are buying, it cant be right?

  • Comment posted by David , today at 19:25

    FFP? it is a smack in the face to teams like Hull and Fulham who have been fine for breaking the so called.

    • Reply posted by TheTroll, today at 19:26

      TheTroll replied:
      check the sales :D

  • Comment posted by geoff, today at 19:23

    And still getting away with it

    • Reply posted by TheTroll, today at 19:25

      TheTroll replied:
      check the sales :D

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 19:27

    Oh my word. Really. Chelsea are just too much. Do they need another winger? If they sign Lavia too...surely they're breaking FFP. Surely.

    • Reply posted by One Nil Down, today at 19:30

      One Nil Down replied:
      Click click click

  • Comment posted by Neilfoxy, today at 19:26

    If he goes to Chelsea sit on the bench have 10 mins here and there that's no progress for him. Stay at palace for 1 more year would be my suggestion.

  • Comment posted by larry, today at 19:27

    Oh great brilliant from CPFC, still loads of talent behind the scenes NOT.

  • Comment posted by Big Mal, today at 19:28

    I was getting worried as Chelsea hadn’t signed anyone today

  • Comment posted by the boring one , today at 19:25

    What number will he have on back of shirt 1001

