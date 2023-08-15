Close menu

Michael Olise: Chelsea set to sign France Under-21 winger from Crystal Palace

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Breaking news

Chelsea are set to sign winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace after activating a release clause in his contract in the region of £35m.

The France Under-21 international is poised to become the club's ninth major signing of the summer.

London-born Olise registered 11 assists in the Premier League for Palace last season and signed for the Eagles from Reading on a five-year-deal in 2021.

Olise was a member of Chelsea's youth system before leaving aged 14.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport