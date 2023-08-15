Close menu

David Raya: Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper on season-long loan from Brentford

From the section Arsenal

Breaking news

Arsenal have signed Spanish goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford with the option to make the move permanent.

Raya, 27, will provide competition for England keeper Aaron Ramsdale and has taken the number 22 shirt.

He kept 11 Premier League clean sheets last season as the Bees finished ninth.

"David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford," said Arsenal sporting director Edu.

  • Comment posted by djj267, today at 14:32

    now sign a 20+ goal a season striker

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 14:32

    Well done Edu and Arteta. I still can't work out the Havertz deal, but hopefully he comes good. Still a couple more signings to come through the day judging on reports, few outgoings too. A proven striker is a must.

  • Comment posted by Dempsey23, today at 14:31

    The funny this is Leno is showing he is much better than Ramsdale, as has Martinez! Maybe they should just consider sticking by one keeper rather than constantly ditching after an error or two.

    Raya is very good with his feet but is not the greatest shot stopper, so don't see this as any improvement but just a colossal waste of cash.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 14:30

    Ramsdale is not in the class of Wilson or Seaman. He is poor in the air. Has no command of the box. If Raya is better he should be number one.

  • Comment posted by JDD, today at 14:29

    Crazy! He had the chance to be Bayern's no1 keeper. Insane he chose the Arsenal bench

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:29

    There must be something in this for Brentford. Nothing obvious springs to mind.

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 14:27

    Great business by Arsenal again. Finally a team that can challenge City.

    • Reply posted by ForzaRFC, today at 14:32

      ForzaRFC replied:
      I can't see a challenge to City mate, Pep is a genuis, only he could have achieved what he did with that City squad. Player's playing outta positions, no natural width, or pace imo. I think Pep is major obstacle imo

  • Comment posted by xraybaby, today at 14:26

    This is possibly the most confusing transfer yet, this window. Who will be first choice? What's the thinking? One of them is gonna be pretty cheesed off pretty soon. Hopefully the manager will explain the thinking and the plan at the next news conference.

  • Comment posted by judorick, today at 14:26

    great move! sell Ramsdale for £90 million in summer 2024 to fund an elite number 9 and get a number two in

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 14:31

      WilyOldFox replied:
      £90m for a GK? Let alone Ramsdale. Deary me.

  • Comment posted by Anfield gr8, today at 14:26

    He was the best GK at the league last season. Hope the Bottlers FC can finally win a cup with him

    • Reply posted by judorick, today at 14:27

      judorick replied:
      what do you mean "finally"?

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 14:25

    I would be looking very closely over my shoulder if I was Ramsdale. There is no way you spend that kind of money on someone to keep the bench warm.

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 14:27

      So dew replied:
      What money ?

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 14:24

    Loan deal? Did someone say FFP? Surprising considering Arsenal fans jump up and down screaming "we are debt free".

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:32

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      This has FFP written all over it.

  • Comment posted by Jc, today at 14:24

    If i was Ramsdale id not be a happy boy he has said he's fine but is he really? Ramsdale more than proved himself last season.

    • Reply posted by moonsorrow999, today at 14:28

      moonsorrow999 replied:
      Made a few mistakes towards the back end.

  • Comment posted by Adiemus2015, today at 14:24

    BREAKING....

    in other transfer news, Harry Maguire was spotted in North London having a cup of tea.

    • Reply posted by Anfield gr8, today at 14:30

      Anfield gr8 replied:
      Pay him what's he's demanding for and he will go. You can't expect someone who is contracted till 2026 to leave his £190k contract to sign for a lesser wages than that. Honour his contract or pay him up it's that simple

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 14:24

    Good signing, but having 2 number ones isn't great for morale I think. Should have sold Ramsdale. If you check the stats Raya is definitely the better keeper. And no matter how much you like Ramsdale it's fine margins when it comes to being champions. Specially against a Pep team. Can't be sentimental at the top

  • Comment posted by salford78, today at 14:23

    Dejavu. Raya-Ramsdale situation is similar to PSG Donnaruma-Navas. No one want to be at bench. At the end, one goalkeeper will leave the club searching to play regularly. Hardly understand this move as both goalkeeper seems to be number one at Arsenal & Brentford.

    • Reply posted by RivalFan, today at 14:29

      RivalFan replied:
      Ramsdale is clearly gonna be no.1

  • Comment posted by antonya, today at 14:23

    People ignorant on how smart this is. Turner, the backup keeper wanted to go, so AFC needed another. Raya has one season left on contract and wanted a move, Brentford had signed replacement already. AFC pay £3m loan fee; minimal cost for superb alternative option plus option to buy next summer. Raya has signed new contract so Brentford can still sell, they’re happy and AFC have amazing gk options.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 14:22

    A loan wouldn’t fill me with confidence ? I’d rather stay were I was and be guaranteed first team football. It’s not as if they don’t have the cash ?

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 14:22

    He will be number 1 within a couple of months. He was the best GK in the league last season. Arsenal need a strong, dominant keeper for the big moments. Ramsdale is very impressive but when pressure is on he seems to flap at things.

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, today at 14:22

    I do find thgis signing odd. Two top keepers...which one takes top spot? and why would you go unless you were going to be number 1?

    • Reply posted by Greg, today at 14:32

      Greg replied:
      It’s because he thinks he will be number 1. Raya gets a chance to be number 1 at Champions League club, Arsenal now have two high level keepers and a season to decide which of the two is best.

      Ramsdale is the main one who has potential problems from this as he’s got to fight for his place now. He’ll either kick on and do better, or Raya will get the spot.

