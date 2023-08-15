Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Zac Williams made his league debut against Bolton in November 2021, three days after facing Wolves in the EFL Trophy

Crewe Alexandra defender Zac Williams says the way the side have battled back to claim draws in their first two games of the League Two season shows the "fight" they have in the squad.

The Alex have been 2-0 down to both Mansfield and Swindon before coming back to level each time and draw 2-2.

Saturday's draw with the Robins saw Wales Under-19 international Williams, 19, score his first senior goal.

"I was delighted with it - it was a really proud moment for me," he said.

Williams' 25-yarder got Crewe back in the game at the County Ground, before Rio Adebisi struck with five minutes to go to complete the comeback and earn a point.

Adebisi had scored Crewe's equaliser a week earlier against the Stags, and Williams says the character they have shown - which has also helped them beat Championship side Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. - bodes well for the campaign ahead.

"It just shows the fight we have in the group this season," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I've seen it in training every day, and in the two [league] games we've played, and I believe this team can go on and achieve high things this season."

Williams, who signed a new, undisclosed-length contract in May last year, made his Crewe debut at 17 in November 2021 before having his season affected by illness and an ankle injury.

A hamstring problem then restricted him to only three appearances in the second half of last term, but he says scoring his first goal also marks the significant progress he has made since.

"A lot of people started to change their opinion about me last year and questioned my ability," he said.

"But I never questioned it - my confidence is back. I had a few personal problems but I'm back now and full of confidence."