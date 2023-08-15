Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Djeidi Gassama scored two goals in 19 league appearances for Belgian top flight side KAS Eupen last season

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Paris Saint-Germain forward Djeidi Gassama.

The Championship club have disclosed neither the length of contract the 19-year-old has signed nor whether they have paid a fee for the France Under-20 international.

Gassama came through the academy at French giants PSG and made one appearance for the senior team.

He spent last year on loan with Eupen in the Belgian top flight, scoring twice in 19 games.

