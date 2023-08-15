Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibs' Europa Conference League qualifier against Luzern was the third-highest streamed programme on the BBC last Thursday

Champions League qualifying: Servette v Rangers Venue: Stade de Geneve Date: Tuesday, 15 August Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, TV, radio & live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

BBC Scotland's live coverage of Championship and European matches as well as its Sportscene highlights were watched by more than one million viewers across the UK in August.

Sportscene's live coverage of Rangers' home Champions League qualifier against Servette peaked at almost 450,000.

Hibernian's game against Luzern in Europa Conference League qualifying drew in 280,000 viewers last Thursday.

BBC Scotland agreed an extension to its live Championship coverage recently.

Rangers' second leg in Servette on Tuesday (19.30 BST) will be shown live on BBC Scotland, the iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The first leg, which the Glasgow side won 2-1, was the highest-streamed programme viewed live on the BBC across the UK that day.

"It's great news for fans that we've been able to add a number of live European ties to our football portfolio, which already includes live Championship matches," said Louise Thornton, BBC Scotland's head of commissioning.

"Audiences have been coming to our Sportscene programmes in significant numbers, reflecting the keen interest in the clubs seeking to progress in Europe as well as in the domestic leagues as the new campaigns get underway."