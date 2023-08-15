Ilmari Niskanen: Finland international joins Exeter City from Dundee United
Last updated on .From the section Exeter
Exeter City have signed Finland wing-back Ilmari Niskanen from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.
Niskanen, 25, has agreed a two-year contract with the Grecians.
He spent two years in Scotland, making 53 league appearances after joining the Terrors from German side FC Ingolstadt.
"He is versatile and prominently a right-wing-back but has also played a lot on the left," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told the club website.
"Having spoke to him he is very keen in learning and developing.
"He has never played in English football before and wants to come here to develop as a footballer."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.