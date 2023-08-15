Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Ilmari Niskanen was signed by Dundee United in August 2021

Exeter City have signed Finland wing-back Ilmari Niskanen from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

Niskanen, 25, has agreed a two-year contract with the Grecians.

He spent two years in Scotland, making 53 league appearances after joining the Terrors from German side FC Ingolstadt.

"He is versatile and prominently a right-wing-back but has also played a lot on the left," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told the club website. external-link

"Having spoke to him he is very keen in learning and developing.

"He has never played in English football before and wants to come here to develop as a footballer."

