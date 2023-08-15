Last updated on .From the section Football

Caicedo joined Brighton for £4m in February 2021.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says Moises Caicedo's decision to turn down Liverpool and join Chelsea left his club in a "difficult position".

Liverpool agreed a £111m deal for the Ecuador midfielder, 21, on Friday.

But on Monday he joined Chelsea for a £100m fee that could rise to a British club record of £115m.

"For any footballer to have the chance to play at Anfield, you would imagine they'd be running up the M6," Barber told Talksport. external-link

Barber said Liverpool "couldn't have done any more" but Caicedo's "preferred destination" was Chelsea.

"Obviously in that situation we're in a slightly difficult position because we negotiated a deal, we spent many days working with Liverpool to get a deal agreed," he added.

"[But] at the point it was clear that he wasn't going to Liverpool, then we had to go into a different mode.

"Having negotiated a British-record transfer, we've then got to do it again three days later, which is unusual to say the least."

Barber, who believes Caicedo "could become one of the best midfielders in the world", was keen to make sure Chelsea paid the high valuation.

"We've got to protect our own interests - and our interest is the player and making sure we realise the value for that player," he said.

Former Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella signed for Chelsea in August last year, while ex-Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez joined the Blues last month and former boss Graham Potter left to become their manager in February this year before subsequently being sacked after less than seven months in charge.