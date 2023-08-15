Close menu

George Thomason: Bolton Wanderers midfielder extends contract

George Thomason in action for Bolton
George Thomason has helped Bolton record a 100% start to the season

Bolton midfielder George Thomason has signed a new four-year deal.

Wanderers accepted a "substantial" bid for the player over the weekend but confirmed on Monday the 22-year-old had opted to stay with them.

He previously signed a contract until June 2025 in December last year.

"We're delighted he's committed his future to us and I think there's a huge amount of progression still to come from him," boss Ian Evatt told the club website.external-link

