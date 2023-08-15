George Thomason: Bolton Wanderers midfielder extends contract
Bolton midfielder George Thomason has signed a new four-year deal.
Wanderers accepted a "substantial" bid for the player over the weekend but confirmed on Monday the 22-year-old had opted to stay with them.
He previously signed a contract until June 2025 in December last year.
"We're delighted he's committed his future to us and I think there's a huge amount of progression still to come from him," boss Ian Evatt told the club website.