Rico Lewis (17 years, 346 days) became the second youngest English player to score a Champions League goal after Jude Bellingham (17y, 289d) for Borussia Dortmund in April 2021

Versatile defender Rico Lewis has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City.

The Bury-born 18-year-old made his first-team debut last season and went on to make 16 starts, scoring once, as City won the Treble.

The academy graduate had a year left on his existing deal and has committed himself to the club until 2028.

"It's been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true," he said.

"As a City fan, I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it's the only place I've wanted to be.

"To know I'm going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can't wait to keep working and keep improving."

Lewis also made his debut for England's Under-21s in March.

His fifth first-team appearance for City came in the Champions League at home to Sevilla last November and he became the youngest player to score on their first start in the competition, breaking a record set by former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

"Everyone at the club has been so amazing, starting with the academy where I learnt so much and I am hugely grateful for everything they did," Lewis added.

"The fans have been brilliant and I'll give everything for them and the club to try to keep us being successful."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Rico is a really intelligent footballer and is already a mature and reliable member of the squad.

"He absorbs every single piece of information Pep [Guardiola] gives him, which for a player of his age is special.

"We are very proud to have watched his journey through the academy and to see him playing with such confidence in the first team.

"His energy and hunger around the squad is contagious and we believe he can help to bring more success in the coming year."