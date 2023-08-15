Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have been told Newcastle United's Scotland winger Ryan Fraser will not command a high transfer fee, with the Magpies keen to sell the 29-year-old ex-Aberdeen forward. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are keen on France Under-21 left-back Quentin Merlin, 21, of Nantes. (Daily Record) external-link

Clubs in Saudi Arabia and England have made enquiries about Lawrence Shankland's availability as the Heart of Midlothian striker's goalscoring ratio continues to generate interest. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is flying to Glasgow to have his medical as his switch to Celtic edges closer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale has dismissed reports he is interested in a move for Bristol City's former Aberdeen defender Zak Vyner and says Glen Kamara is not on the verge of joining Leeds United. (The Scotsman) external-link

The chances of Kieran Tierney returning to Celtic this season could be reduced by a serious injury to Arsenal's new signing Jurrien Timber. (Scottish Sun) external-link

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams could make his return from injury in Aberdeen B team's SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Peterhead on Tuesday. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Brendan Rodgers should sign a new striker and a midfielder enforcer for the upcoming Champions League campaign. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be set for a return to South America, with Santos interested in the Colombian - and Neymar's move to the Saudi Pro League could help fund the deal. (Daily Record) external-link

Rodgers believes central midfielder Matt O'Riley is "only going to get better" at Celtic - and has urged him to keep adding goals to his game. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone forward Drey Wright has been ruled out of action for several weeks owing to a calf strain - and Saints' injury crisis has forced the club to abandon plans to play Burnley in a friendly this week. (The Courier) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has been touted as a potential replacement for Harry Kane for new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou by former Scotland winger Pat Nevin. (Sunday Post) external-link

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes Michael Beale moving Danilo into a more central role rather than wide on the left was a masterstroke. (Go Radio via Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers defender Philippe Senderos and ex-Scotland striker Dougie Freedman are going to be lecturers on the English PFA's new Business School initiative. (Scottish Sun) external-link

