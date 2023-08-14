Close menu

Tyler Adams: Bournemouth look to activate £20m release clause for Leeds midfielder

By Adam PopeBBC Radio Leeds

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments9

Leeds player Tyler Adams
Adams has 36 caps for the United States

Bournemouth are looking to sign midfielder Tyler Adams from Championship side Leeds United by activating his release clause, which is understood to be £20m.

The United States player, 24, joined Leeds last summer from German side RB Leipzig for about the same price.

Adams looked set to move to Chelsea but that fell through earlier this week.

He would become the 11th member of the Leeds squad that was relegated from the Premier League last season to leave.

Attacking midfielder Jack Harrison signed for Everton on Monday on a season-long loan deal.

Adams would be the eighth summer arrival at Bournemouth.

The Premier League club signed midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City and defender Max Aarons from Norwich City on Thursday.

They joined Hamed Traore, Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert, Ionut Radu and Romain Faivre - who has been loaned to French side Lorient - in joining the Cherries.

How to follow Bournemouth on the BBC bannerBournemouth banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Justthefacts, today at 23:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Cliche121, today at 23:07

    Good ridance. When you were injured, Leeds looked after you? Go, join a team that will struggle all season and have the relegation battle you missed out on last season. What would you rather, lead a team to promotion and look like the leader you are or face deja vu. You clearly need a better agent because if you think that Bournemouth will enhance your career, you couldn't be more wrong. Mercanary

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 23:04

    Leeds fans can’t be too surprised at a player exiting to go up a league when there are silly release clauses in the contract.

  • Comment posted by Dixie Normous, today at 22:59

    I’d just like to confirm Leeds are crap

    • Reply posted by John, today at 23:10

      John replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Fab, today at 22:54

    That's 90 million less than Chelsea paid for caicedo. This is daylight robbery.

  • Comment posted by HandE, today at 22:51

    Will we have any players left by the end of the transfer window?

    • Reply posted by parkylanestreet, today at 23:07

      parkylanestreet replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC