Adams has 36 caps for the United States

Bournemouth are looking to sign midfielder Tyler Adams from Championship side Leeds United by activating his release clause, which is understood to be £20m.

The United States player, 24, joined Leeds last summer from German side RB Leipzig for about the same price.

Adams looked set to move to Chelsea but that fell through earlier this week.

He would become the 11th member of the Leeds squad that was relegated from the Premier League last season to leave.

Attacking midfielder Jack Harrison signed for Everton on Monday on a season-long loan deal.

Adams would be the eighth summer arrival at Bournemouth.

The Premier League club signed midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City and defender Max Aarons from Norwich City on Thursday.

They joined Hamed Traore, Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert, Ionut Radu and Romain Faivre - who has been loaned to French side Lorient - in joining the Cherries.