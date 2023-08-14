Close menu

Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson win first Saudi Pro League game with Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard watches on during Al-Ettifaq's game against Al-Nassr
Steven Gerrard, who was sacked as Aston Villa boss last October, won his first league game in charge of Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson made a winning start in their first game in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Ettifaq beat Sadio Mane's Al-Nassr.

Ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard was appointed manager on 3 July, with his former Reds team-mate Henderson joining him as a player later that month.

Mane, another former Liverpool team-mate of Henderson, put Al-Nassr ahead in the fourth minute.

But Robin Quaison scored an equaliser before Moussa Dembele got the winner.

The ex-Fulham and Celtic forward pounced in the 53rd minute after Al-Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi failed to collect a cross.

Cristiano Ronaldo was missing for Al-Nassr through injury so Mane, who joined from Bayern Munich in August, played up front on his own.

