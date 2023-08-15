Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Callum Jones joined Forest Green on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull this summer

Forest Green Rovers midfielder Callum Jones is set for a number of months on the sidelines after fracturing his leg in their win over Harrogate Town.

The 22-year-old left the field on crutches after falling during the second half.

He signed for the League Two club on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull this summer.

"Unfortunately it's not a good one," head coach David Horseman told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"He's got a break in his leg, a small hairline break so it will probably keep him out until just before Christmas,

"It's another one we've lost, a big one. I'm gutted for him, gutted for us because he was a big player for us, technically a really strong player so unfortunately it's another one down and out for a significant period of time."