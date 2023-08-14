Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Brighton's Amex Stadium has a capacity of 30,666 and opened in July 2011

Police are investigating two reports of homophobic abuse which allegedly occurred during Brighton's Premier League match against Luton.

The Seagulls claimed a 4-1 win over the newly promoted visitors at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Sussex Police football officer Darren Balkham said the force will "seek prosecutions" where appropriate.

"We work in close partnership with Brighton to respond to reports of homophobic behaviour," PC Balkham said.

"Reports of homophobic abuse, racist abuse, and public order offences will be tackled and Sussex Police will seek prosecutions where reports are made to us.

"The force is investigating two reports of homophobic abuse made at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, 12 August."

Since January 2023 the Football Association (FA) has the power to charge clubs over a homophobic chant usually aimed at Chelsea players and fans.

Last year, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) classed the chant as a homophobic slur and said fans singing it during matches were committing a hate crime.

The city of Brighton has one of the largest LGBTQ+ communities in Britain and the club's fans have also been previously subjected to homophobic taunts by opposition supporters.