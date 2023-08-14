Garth Crooks' team of the week

At the end of every round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week.

Who has he picked for the first weekend of the Premier League season?

Take a look below and, as ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.

Bernd Leno (Fulham): When you leave last season's leading goalscorer out of your starting line-up you had better come away with a result.

Fulham manager Marco Silva's clean sheet on his return to Goodison Park might have been less successful had it not been for Bernd Leno in the Cottagers goal, and the unfortunate Neal Maupay up front for Everton.

The save by Leno from Abdoulaye Doucoure was crucial and set the German keeper up for an inspired afternoon. Was Leno fortunate to be given a free-kick having dropped the ball and conceding a goal, as he came to collect a cross? Yes he was, but that's football, and there is no reason why luck should not play its part in the game today as it always has.

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace): Wilfried Zaha may have gone, but that does not seem to have affected Crystal Palace and their approach to the new season. Eberechi Eze looked comfortable in midfield and capable of replacing Zaha, supported by Palace's latest addition to the team Jefferson Lerma.

But it was at the back that the Eagles looked most impressive in their 1-0 win at Sheffield United, restricting their hosts to very few chances. Joachim Andersen appeared to be in command in defence for Palace and was unlucky not to have scored with a header in the second half.

However, for Max Lowe to behave so aggressively towards Roy Hodgson as the player tried to retrieve the ball was quite disgraceful and he should have been booked. I hope the Sheffield United defender at least had the decency to apologise to the Crystal Palace manager for his loutish behaviour.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool): Virgil van Dijk was the calming influence in Liverpool's defence against a Chelsea side determined to start the season well under their new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

In the absence of James Milner and Jordan Henderson, two former captains who have now left the club, Van Dijk handled the role of skipper particularly well in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The booking issued to Alexis Mac Allister in the second half might have been problematic had Van Dijk not intervened and calmed the situation down. The Argentina midfielder was adamant that an injustice had occurred.

Van Dijk may also have to apply his diplomatic skills when dealing with Mohamed Salah during the week. The Egypt forward reacted badly to being substituted 77 minutes into the match, leaving his manager Jurgen Klopp a little red faced.

Thiago Silva (Chelsea): I wasn't entirely sure of the merits of Pochettino appointing Reece James as Chelsea's new captain when you have Thiago Silva in your team. The difference in age, experience and most of all wisdom between the two players is incalculable. However, Silva is 39 next month and clearly coming to the end of an illustrious career, while James and the arrival of Moises Caicedo for an initial £100m represents a new era at Stamford Bridge under Pochettino.

Nonetheless, Silva approached the fixture against Liverpool with the same unflappable authority he has displayed in his game throughout his career. He is an outstanding professional.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): If Mikel Arteta is having to harass the fourth official, having played 30 seconds over the official seven minutes of time added on, then it is going to be a very long season for him.

The truth is in their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest Arsenal looked like a relatively new team still trying to find its rhythm. In fact they were lucky to come away with the points. Had Forest started the game the way they finished it this would have been a different result entirely. The only player who showed any real class or consistency in an Arsenal shirt was Bukayo Saka. It wasn't just his outstanding goal that set him apart but his entire performance was just on point.

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle): It was only a matter of time before the bubble burst in Unai Emery's face after such an amazing end to last season's campaign. He loses 5-1 at Newcastle on the opening day of the season and with it his best centre-half. Tyrone Mings suffered a nasty injury just before the break and his departure changed the game for Villa.

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon put in a good shift and so did Bruno Guimaraes, but it was the performance of Sandro Tonali that exposed Villa's high line. Isn't it wonderful to see a midfielder playing forward and not continuously sideways or backwards and actually playing team-mates in?

Rodri (Manchester City): For years Manchester City were worried about how they were going to replace Fernandinho. Well, it took some time because of the imperious ability of the Brazilian, but they eventually found Rodri.

The Spain midfielder has become everything Fernandinho was to the club. His contribution to City completing the Treble, not to mention his winning goal in the Champions League final, is unquantifiable.

In Friday's season-opening 3-0 win at Burnley it was business as usual. No dramas, no fuss, but just another day at the office. What a player.

Mario Lemina (Wolves): Every so often you see a game when a team completely outplays the opposition and loses the match. Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday was one of them.

Had this match been assessed on the performance of an individual then Mario Lemina would have taken all three points back to the West Midlands. Wolves played United off the park but missed a hatful of chances, and that is why they left Old Trafford empty handed.

However, what took place deep into stoppage time at the end of the match was concerning. United's newly installed keeper Andre Onana's challenge on Sasa Kalajdzic was reckless and a clear penalty. How referee Simon Hooper did not to award the visitors a spot-kick will once again raise the question that referees 'bottle it' and certain teams do not get a fair shake when they go to certain clubs. This accusation is a stain on the game and must be addressed.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle): His first goal against Aston Villa for Newcastle was important, but his second was delightful. What exactly was Ezri Konsa trying to achieve, having won the ball from Isak and then trying to roll his foot over the ball in an attempt to show us just how good a footballer he is - and he was the last man? Well Isak made the Villa defender pay a heavy price for his folly.

This was a decent performance by Newcastle but a poor day at the office for Villa. However, I worry for Newcastle this season. The Champions League, while extremely attractive, will have a massive bearing on their season and I'm not entirely sure they have the squad to achieve another top-four finish as a consequence.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): We know Erling Haaland can score goals but his second against a Burnley side woefully out of their depth was sensational. What then took place as the players left the field at half-time was nothing short of staggering. Pep Guardiola might be one of the finest tacticians in the game but he has not taught Haaland how to score goals.

Guardiola's public admonishment of his striker at half-time was not just badly timed and unnecessary but an appalling display of arrogance. Not only is the manager in danger of hacking off the best striker in the world, but if I were Carlo Ancelotti I would keep a watchful eye on that situation. Real Madrid is only a three-hour flight from Manchester.

Read why I think Guardiola was bang out of order in the Crooks of the Matter below.

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham): Well he certainly started the season the way he finished it. Jarrod Bowen's goal against Fiorentina, in last season's Europa Conference League triumph in Prague may well provide the player with legendary status in east London.

Meanwhile, his superbly taken goal in the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth only secured the Hammers a point when it should have been all three. The suggested arrival of Harry Maguire and the recent signing of James Ward-Prowse should make a difference, although I can't understand why it is taking so long to get these players in the club. West Ham need to finalise both these issues very quickly.

The Crooks of the Matter

Well, we all saw it. Guardiola playing the overbearing boss by insisting his every instructions be obeyed to the letter. To have admonished Haaland so publicly at half-time against - wait for it - Burnley, would have been greeted with a very different reaction from certain players in my day, but these are different times.

It wasn't as if Haaland was having a bad day or City were struggling, in fact they were 2-0 up at the time and coasting. It is not unusual to see great managers exhibit enormous egos during matches, but what was so important that it could not have waited until the player and manager entered the dressing room?

What was worse is that the Manchester City manager did not only want to conduct his spat with his most valuable player in public, he thought that the incident had nothing to do with the rest of us and proceeded to push away the cameraman filming the incident.

How dare he?

If Guardiola wants to rant and rave with his players as he leaves the pitch then we are entitled to see it. If he thinks that is unacceptable then take his discussions into the dressing room where he is entitled to his privacy. What takes place on the pitch must be accessible to the viewing public, and television in particular is entitled to see it. Goodness knows television companies and fans have paid a king's ransom for that privilege.