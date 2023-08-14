Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

James Olayinka joined Cheltenham last year after leaving Arsenal

Cheltenham midfielder James Olayinka faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a dislocated shoulder.

Olayinka, 22, suffered the injury shortly after coming on as a substitute during Saturday's 3-0 home defeat against Bolton.

The Robins have lost both of their League One matches so far this season.

"He's gone to see a specialist. He's dislocated his shoulder, so it's not going to be a quick one," boss Wade Elliott told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We're just waiting. Once he's seen the specialist we'll know the various options he's got, whether surgery is required or not. But it's going to be a substantial period of time."