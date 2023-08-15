Close menu

Romeo Lavia: Chelsea agree initial fee of £53m for Southampton midfielder

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Romeo Lavia warms up before a Southampton match
Romeo Lavia made 29 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League in 2022-23

Chelsea have agreed a fee of £53m plus £5m in add-ons for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old, who has one senior cap for Belgium, is yet to have a medical before the move to Stamford Bridge.

Lavia made 34 appearances in all competitions last season but could not stop Saints being relegated from the Premier League.

Liverpool also bid for Lavia and he is set to be the second target they missed out on to Chelsea after Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea completed the signing of Ecuador midfielder Caicedo, 21, on Monday for a £100m fee that could rise to a British club record of £115m.

Liverpool had a third bid for Lavia - believed to have been about £46m including add-ons - rejected by Southampton last week.

Lavia came through the youth system at Anderlecht before he moved to Manchester City in 2020 having been spotted at a tournament in Belgium attended by Pep Guardiola.

The youngster made just two senior appearances at City - in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - as he struggled to break into the club's first team and joined Saints in July 2022 for £10.5m.

City are believed to have a buy-back option on Lavia that does not come into effect until next summer.

The Premier League champions will be in line to collect 20% of the fee received by Southampton because of a sell-on clause.

Comments

Join the conversation

273 comments

  • Comment posted by Razz, today at 22:16

    you just know Everton will get hammered for ffp but Man City and Chelsea will get off

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 22:17

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Everton have got away with it already, still in PL

  • Comment posted by NathanNTFC, today at 22:14

    FFP… what’s the point

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 22:32

      George Williams replied:
      Liverpool 2nd best again.

      Chelsea winning the sprint race, but is it a marathon?

  • Comment posted by penscawn, today at 22:15

    The Chelsea circus just gets more and more ridiculous

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 22:21

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Chelsea have signed so many players now I genuinely have no idea what their team even looks like...

      Hopefully (for their sake) Pochettino at least has some idea what's going on...

  • Comment posted by Milano Red, today at 22:17

    Plastic club. Plastic fans. Plastic purchases . PPP

    Chelski’s take on FFP.

    • Reply posted by CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order, today at 22:19

      CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order replied:
      And I guess you aren't a Milan friend

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 22:19

    Squad size rules mean they're gonna have to sell some of the players they bought this morning.

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 22:21

      DidjitAll replied:
      I know this is a joke, but our entire bench almost was under 21s at the weekend

  • Comment posted by TomFinneysmagicunderpants, today at 22:13

    R.I.P FFP.

  • Comment posted by sillyswordfish, today at 22:17

    At this point you’ve just got to laugh - making a mockery of the Premier Leagues spending rules, and can you blame them!

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 22:31

      George Williams replied:
      It's a Monopoly!

      FFP rules do not matter and they just pay the fine.

      Football in this country is being sold off.

      VAR only favours the big clubs.

      The English FA have lost the plot! SHAMBLES

  • Comment posted by Mighty Mouth, today at 22:15

    If Chelsea don't win anything this season it will be the biggest failure of all time.

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 22:16

      DidjitAll replied:
      Setting for next year. Squad needs time to gel

  • Comment posted by harz_marz, today at 22:16

    There will be a lot of FFP comments here, but I suspect Chelsea know what they are doing and are bending the rules in some way with longer contracts plus the player sales of course. That being said, this is ridiculous. Why would anyone want to join Chelsea? What chance have you of starting? Most players will go on loan at some point. Crazy!

    • Reply posted by Jimmy Jazz, today at 22:19

      Jimmy Jazz replied:
      Bending the rules isn’t the same as breaking the rules..

  • Comment posted by shanksredarmy, today at 22:14

    The hell with ffp

  • Comment posted by Magic1, today at 22:17

    Forget about FFP Chelsea etc Football has completely lost it

  • Comment posted by Brom, today at 22:17

    well that's the billion! you win a prize!

    bankruptcy

    • Reply posted by Geordie, today at 22:28

      Geordie replied:
      Based upon the original purchase deal they only have another 750 million to spend. Mind they were supposed to build a new stadium out of the 1.75 billion

  • Comment posted by Ryan, today at 22:14

    Financial fair play?

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:18

    What is the point? There is only so many midfielders you can play. To pay £53m for a player that is unlikely to play is silly

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 22:43

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      Another player who will be moved on in 2 years to accomodate the next influx.

  • Comment posted by Roguedfr, today at 22:19

    And in other news, Chelsea buy every player in the Premier League

  • Comment posted by User0573699217, today at 22:15

    That’s enough football for me

    • Reply posted by SryNotSry, today at 22:35

      SryNotSry replied:
      Very well then. Clean out your locker quickly. We have more players coming in.

  • Comment posted by Merlin52, today at 22:16

    Financial Fair Play rules? What a joke. How many more players are they going to buy and still keep spending with no check on their affairs?

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 22:41

      Rob replied:
      If you sell 14 players buying 8 is ok?

  • Comment posted by NC, today at 22:13

    Hard to believe it's happened twice in a few days

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:28

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      150 m for 2 players in the same position. Hope Lavia enjoys the bench

  • Comment posted by D3MON MONK3Y, today at 22:18

    This is getting way out of hand now, its not even funny.

    • Reply posted by Fletch, today at 22:25

      Fletch replied:
      It's a little funny....

  • Comment posted by Patgai, today at 22:17

    The owner of Chelsea should be banned. He is killing the love of football.

    • Reply posted by Far from the madding crowd, today at 22:24

      Far from the madding crowd replied:
      The Chelsea fans are loving it though😉

