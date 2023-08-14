Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (centre) arrived in Istanbul last week

Former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined Turkish side Besiktas following his release by Liverpool at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old, who has 35 England caps but last played for his country in 2019, has signed a three-year deal with the Istanbul club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain helped Liverpool win the Premier League title in 2020 but was hampered by injuries at Anfield.

The former Southampton and Arsenal player made 13 appearances last season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who suffered two serious knee injuries in his time at Liverpool, played 146 games and scored 18 goals after joining from Arsenal for £35m in 2017.

Besiktas say Oxlade-Chamberlain will be paid 2.5m euros (£2.2m) per season and be able to earn up to 10,000 euros (£8,600) a match depending on his playing time.

The Istanbul club, who have won 16 Turkish Super Lig titles, finished third last year.

