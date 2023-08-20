Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Marley Watkins forced in the only goal of the game for Kilmarnock just before the hour

Battling Kilmarnock inflicted Celtic's first cup loss under Brendan Rodgers to set up a Viaplay Cup quarter-final meeting with Hearts.

During his first spell at Celtic, Rodgers picked up this trophy on three occasions, along with two successes in the Scottish Cup.

But his side struggled to create openings against their energetic Premiership hosts and Marley Watkins touched in the only goal on 59 minutes.

Kilmarnock, who beat Rangers at Rugby Park on the opening day of the league season, pressed bravely and worked with unflagging spirit.

Despite having just 30% of possession, Derek McInnes' side had the best of the few chances there were.

Defender Corrie Ndaba twice went close in the first half, with an early volley and a header in stoppage time. After the break, Kyle Magennis had a shot pushed round a post by Joe Hart.

Watkins started the move that led to the goal with a strong surge down the left and he was in the right place to divert Danny Armstrong's shot across goal into the net.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Will Dennis was seldom troubled, making a few routine stops.

When Celtic substitute Yang Hyun-Jun did get a good glimpse of goal late on, Brad Lyons made a fantastic lunging block.

Kilmarnock were camped in their own penalty area during seven minutes of stoppage time, holding firm to spark wild scenes of celebration in the home ends of the stadium.

Player of the match - David Watson

It's tough to pick from so many excellent Kilmarnock performances but 18-year-old Watson looks like a special talent, working tirelessly to win his duels and protect the home defence

Kilmarnock outwork Celtic for deserved victory - analysis

Celtic had won six of the past seven editions of this tournament, while Rodgers won seven out of seven trophies in his first period in charge.

This time, the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss has fallen at the first hurdle.

Rodgers will be frustrated at the lack of zip in his side's attack and may have concerns about his options on the bench.

Kilmarnock snapped into tackles and regularly unsettled the visitors' new-look central defensive partnership of Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke, with the Swede making his debut just days after signing.

Magennis did a great job of nullifying the influence of Celtic captain Callum McGregor in the middle of the park, with assistance from 18-year-old David Watson, who never stopped running.

What they said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We didn't do enough when we had the ball. We didn't show enough personality and didn't show the quality to win the game.

"You have to give all the credit to Kilmarnock. They defended strongly, got their blocks in and took one of the few chances they had in the game.

"I have to analyse ourselves, though, and the quality wasn't good enough in the game."

