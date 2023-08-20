Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
KilmarnockKilmarnock1CelticCeltic0

Kilmarnock 1-0 Celtic: Holders lose grip on Viaplay Cup after Brendan Rodgers first cup defeat

By Colin MoffatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Marley Watkins scores for Kilmarnock
Marley Watkins forced in the only goal of the game for Kilmarnock just before the hour

Battling Kilmarnock inflicted Celtic's first cup loss under Brendan Rodgers to set up a Viaplay Cup quarter-final meeting with Hearts.

During his first spell at Celtic, Rodgers picked up this trophy on three occasions, along with two successes in the Scottish Cup.

But his side struggled to create openings against their energetic Premiership hosts and Marley Watkins touched in the only goal on 59 minutes.

Kilmarnock, who beat Rangers at Rugby Park on the opening day of the league season, pressed bravely and worked with unflagging spirit.

Despite having just 30% of possession, Derek McInnes' side had the best of the few chances there were.

Defender Corrie Ndaba twice went close in the first half, with an early volley and a header in stoppage time. After the break, Kyle Magennis had a shot pushed round a post by Joe Hart.

Watkins started the move that led to the goal with a strong surge down the left and he was in the right place to divert Danny Armstrong's shot across goal into the net.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Will Dennis was seldom troubled, making a few routine stops.

When Celtic substitute Yang Hyun-Jun did get a good glimpse of goal late on, Brad Lyons made a fantastic lunging block.

Kilmarnock were camped in their own penalty area during seven minutes of stoppage time, holding firm to spark wild scenes of celebration in the home ends of the stadium.

Player of the match - David Watson

Kilmarnock's David Watson and Celtic's Odin Thiago Holm in action
It's tough to pick from so many excellent Kilmarnock performances but 18-year-old Watson looks like a special talent, working tirelessly to win his duels and protect the home defence

Kilmarnock outwork Celtic for deserved victory - analysis

Celtic had won six of the past seven editions of this tournament, while Rodgers won seven out of seven trophies in his first period in charge.

This time, the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss has fallen at the first hurdle.

Rodgers will be frustrated at the lack of zip in his side's attack and may have concerns about his options on the bench.

Kilmarnock snapped into tackles and regularly unsettled the visitors' new-look central defensive partnership of Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke, with the Swede making his debut just days after signing.

Magennis did a great job of nullifying the influence of Celtic captain Callum McGregor in the middle of the park, with assistance from 18-year-old David Watson, who never stopped running.

What they said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We didn't do enough when we had the ball. We didn't show enough personality and didn't show the quality to win the game.

"You have to give all the credit to Kilmarnock. They defended strongly, got their blocks in and took one of the few chances they had in the game.

"I have to analyse ourselves, though, and the quality wasn't good enough in the game."

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Dennis
  • 5Mayo
  • 6Deas
  • 17FindlayBooked at 67mins
  • 3Ndaba
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forMcKenzieat 81'minutes
  • 8Lyons
  • 12WatsonBooked at 77mins
  • 10Kennedy
  • 16MagennisSubstituted forDonnellyat 81'minutes
  • 23WatkinsBooked at 52minsSubstituted forVassellat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Wright
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Vassell
  • 15Murray
  • 19Davies
  • 20O'Hara
  • 22Donnelly
  • 24Wales
  • 31Polworth

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56RalstonBooked at 68mins
  • 17Nawrocki
  • 4Lagerbielke
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forHaksabanovicat 75'minutes
  • 42McGregorBooked at 50mins
  • 15HolmSubstituted forTurnbullat 64'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forYangat 65'minutes
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 5Scales
  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 13Yang
  • 14Turnbull
  • 22Kwon
  • 24Iwata
  • 25Bernabéi
  • 29Bain
  • 49Forrest
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
8,002

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Celtic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Celtic 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Gustaf Lagerbielke.

  4. Post update

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

  7. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock).

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gustaf Lagerbielke (Celtic).

  13. Post update

    Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Brad Lyons.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yang Hyun-Jun (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly replaces Kyle Magennis.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  18. Post update

    Gustaf Lagerbielke (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Player of the match

MayoLewis Mayo

with an average of 8.54

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number5Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    8.54

  2. Squad number9Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    7.83

  3. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    7.77

  4. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    7.61

  5. Squad number10Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    7.59

  6. Squad number23Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.46

  7. Squad number12Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    7.39

  8. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    7.35

  9. Squad number17Player nameFindlay
    Average rating

    7.34

  10. Squad number3Player nameNdaba
    Average rating

    7.32

  11. Squad number16Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    7.26

  12. Squad number6Player nameDeas
    Average rating

    7.26

  13. Squad number8Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    7.23

  14. Squad number1Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    6.90

Celtic

  1. Squad number4Player nameLagerbielke
    Average rating

    4.70

  2. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    4.66

  3. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    4.57

  4. Squad number17Player nameNawrocki
    Average rating

    4.53

  5. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    4.41

  6. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    4.40

  7. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.40

  8. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    4.37

  9. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    4.32

  10. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.31

  11. Squad number15Player nameHolm
    Average rating

    4.27

  12. Squad number13Player nameYang Hyun-Jun
    Average rating

    3.48

  13. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    3.43

  14. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    3.22

