Battling Kilmarnock inflicted Celtic's first cup loss under Brendan Rodgers to set up a Viaplay Cup quarter-final meeting with Hearts.
During his first spell at Celtic, Rodgers picked up this trophy on three occasions, along with two successes in the Scottish Cup.
But his side struggled to create openings against their energetic Premiership hosts and Marley Watkins touched in the only goal on 59 minutes.
Kilmarnock, who beat Rangers at Rugby Park on the opening day of the league season, pressed bravely and worked with unflagging spirit.
Despite having just 30% of possession, Derek McInnes' side had the best of the few chances there were.
Defender Corrie Ndaba twice went close in the first half, with an early volley and a header in stoppage time. After the break, Kyle Magennis had a shot pushed round a post by Joe Hart.
Watkins started the move that led to the goal with a strong surge down the left and he was in the right place to divert Danny Armstrong's shot across goal into the net.
Kilmarnock goalkeeper Will Dennis was seldom troubled, making a few routine stops.
When Celtic substitute Yang Hyun-Jun did get a good glimpse of goal late on, Brad Lyons made a fantastic lunging block.
Kilmarnock were camped in their own penalty area during seven minutes of stoppage time, holding firm to spark wild scenes of celebration in the home ends of the stadium.
Player of the match - David Watson
Kilmarnock outwork Celtic for deserved victory - analysis
Celtic had won six of the past seven editions of this tournament, while Rodgers won seven out of seven trophies in his first period in charge.
This time, the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss has fallen at the first hurdle.
Rodgers will be frustrated at the lack of zip in his side's attack and may have concerns about his options on the bench.
Kilmarnock snapped into tackles and regularly unsettled the visitors' new-look central defensive partnership of Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke, with the Swede making his debut just days after signing.
Magennis did a great job of nullifying the influence of Celtic captain Callum McGregor in the middle of the park, with assistance from 18-year-old David Watson, who never stopped running.
What they said
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We didn't do enough when we had the ball. We didn't show enough personality and didn't show the quality to win the game.
"You have to give all the credit to Kilmarnock. They defended strongly, got their blocks in and took one of the few chances they had in the game.
"I have to analyse ourselves, though, and the quality wasn't good enough in the game."
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Dennis
- 5Mayo
- 6Deas
- 17FindlayBooked at 67mins
- 3Ndaba
- 11ArmstrongSubstituted forMcKenzieat 81'minutes
- 8Lyons
- 12WatsonBooked at 77mins
- 10Kennedy
- 16MagennisSubstituted forDonnellyat 81'minutes
- 23WatkinsBooked at 52minsSubstituted forVassellat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Wright
- 7McKenzie
- 9Vassell
- 15Murray
- 19Davies
- 20O'Hara
- 22Donnelly
- 24Wales
- 31Polworth
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56RalstonBooked at 68mins
- 17Nawrocki
- 4Lagerbielke
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forHaksabanovicat 75'minutes
- 42McGregorBooked at 50mins
- 15HolmSubstituted forTurnbullat 64'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forYangat 65'minutes
- 8Furuhashi
- 38Maeda
Substitutes
- 5Scales
- 9Haksabanovic
- 13Yang
- 14Turnbull
- 22Kwon
- 24Iwata
- 25Bernabéi
- 29Bain
- 49Forrest
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 8,002
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Celtic 0.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Gustaf Lagerbielke.
Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Foul by Gustaf Lagerbielke (Celtic).
Post update
Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Brad Lyons.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yang Hyun-Jun (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly replaces Kyle Magennis.
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Daniel Armstrong.
Gustaf Lagerbielke (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).
MayoLewis Mayo
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMayoAverage rating
8.54
- Squad number9Player nameVassellAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number10Player nameKennedyAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number23Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number12Player nameWatsonAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number17Player nameFindlayAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number3Player nameNdabaAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number16Player nameMagennisAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number6Player nameDeasAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number8Player nameLyonsAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number1Player nameDennisAverage rating
6.90
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameLagerbielkeAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number17Player nameNawrockiAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number15Player nameHolmAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number13Player nameYang Hyun-JunAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
3.22