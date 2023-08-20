Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
HibernianHibernian2Raith RoversRaith Rovers1

Hibernian 2-1 Raith Rovers: Lee Johnson's side earn Viaplay Cup quarter-final place

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland at Easter Road

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Hibernian v Raith Rovers
Elie Youan rises to head Hibs into the lead

Substitute Dylan Vente delivered the decisive blow against a spirited Raith Rovers to send Hibernian into the Viaplay Cup quarter finals.

A much-changed Hibs side, balancing a demanding domestic and European schedule, made a bright start, with Paul Hanlon's header cleared off the line and a strong penalty claim waived away.

However, their Championship visitors grew in confidence and arguably created the better opportunities in the first half, Lewis Vaughan being denied by a combination of David Marshall and the post.

It was Hibs who broke the deadlock after the break, though. Half-time replacement Joe Newell floated a dangerous corner in on top of goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and Ellie Youan nodded home from close range.

Rovers responded when Callum Smith drove at the defence, got the break of the ball and capitalised by firing low past Marshall, right in front of a sizable away support.

However, that joy was short lived. Youan broke, squared for Vente and he showed composure to squeeze the ball home within a minute.

Rovers had a strong claim for handball waived away late on and then had Liam Dick dismissed after unintentionally catching Vente on the face.

Hibernian survived a strong test to progress. They face a far sterner one on Wednesday in their mouth-watering Europa Conference League qualifier against Aston Villa.

Player of the match - Joe Newell

Joe Newell
Ellie Youan had a case with a goal and assist but Joe Newell's presence made a real difference despite only coming on at half-time. An early surge showed his intent and his influence considerably aided Hibernian's route to the quarter-finals

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 42MegwaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMillerat 60'minutes
  • 26Harbottle
  • 4HanlonSubstituted forFishat 78'minutes
  • 21Obita
  • 7Youan
  • 14Jeggo
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forNewellat 45'minutes
  • 10BoyleSubstituted forStevensonat 59'minutes
  • 19Le FondreSubstituted forVenteat 69'minutesSubstituted forat 90+7'minutes
  • 23DoidgeBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 5Fish
  • 9Vente
  • 11Newell
  • 16Stevenson
  • 18Henderson
  • 25Boruc
  • 28Delferrière
  • 35Molotnikov

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 4Millen
  • 5Watson
  • 6Murray
  • 3DickBooked at 90mins
  • 20BrownSubstituted forHamiltonat 75'minutes
  • 21ByrneBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRossat 64'minutes
  • 14Mullin
  • 16StantonBooked at 87minsSubstituted forMitchellat 90+2'minutes
  • 11Smith
  • 10VaughanSubstituted forGullanat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Gullan
  • 17Thomson
  • 19Hamilton
  • 22Ross
  • 24McGill
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 30Masson
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
8,674

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 2, Raith Rovers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Raith Rovers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Dylan Vente went off injured after Hibernian had used all subs.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Dylan Vente (Hibernian).

  7. Dismissal

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) is shown the red card.

  8. Post update

    Dylan Vente (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Liam Dick (Raith Rovers).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kieran Mitchell replaces Sam Stanton.

  11. Post update

    Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers).

  13. Booking

    Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Élie Youan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Riley Harbottle.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Christian Doidge.

  18. Post update

    Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Player of the match

MitchellKieran Mitchell

with an average of 8.76

Hibernian

  1. Squad number9Player nameVente
    Average rating

    5.51

  2. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    5.43

  3. Squad number7Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    5.10

  4. Squad number23Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    4.84

  5. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    4.84

  6. Squad number19Player nameLe Fondre
    Average rating

    4.78

  7. Squad number42Player nameMegwa
    Average rating

    4.62

  8. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    4.59

  9. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    4.57

  10. Squad number26Player nameHarbottle
    Average rating

    4.52

  11. Squad number21Player nameObita
    Average rating

    4.40

  12. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    4.35

  13. Squad number5Player nameFish
    Average rating

    4.34

  14. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    4.29

  15. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.25

  16. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    4.21

Raith Rovers

  1. Squad number26Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    8.76

  2. Squad number19Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    8.51

  3. Squad number16Player nameStanton
    Average rating

    8.51

  4. Squad number9Player nameGullan
    Average rating

    8.43

  5. Squad number10Player nameVaughan
    Average rating

    8.28

  6. Squad number5Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    8.24

  7. Squad number11Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    8.19

  8. Squad number14Player nameMullin
    Average rating

    8.14

  9. Squad number22Player nameRoss
    Average rating

    8.12

  10. Squad number20Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    8.10

  11. Squad number1Player nameDabrowski
    Average rating

    8.10

  12. Squad number3Player nameDick
    Average rating

    8.08

  13. Squad number6Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    7.99

  14. Squad number21Player nameByrne
    Average rating

    7.91

  15. Squad number4Player nameMillen
    Average rating

    7.89

