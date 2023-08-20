Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Elie Youan rises to head Hibs into the lead

Substitute Dylan Vente delivered the decisive blow against a spirited Raith Rovers to send Hibernian into the Viaplay Cup quarter finals.

A much-changed Hibs side, balancing a demanding domestic and European schedule, made a bright start, with Paul Hanlon's header cleared off the line and a strong penalty claim waived away.

However, their Championship visitors grew in confidence and arguably created the better opportunities in the first half, Lewis Vaughan being denied by a combination of David Marshall and the post.

It was Hibs who broke the deadlock after the break, though. Half-time replacement Joe Newell floated a dangerous corner in on top of goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and Ellie Youan nodded home from close range.

Rovers responded when Callum Smith drove at the defence, got the break of the ball and capitalised by firing low past Marshall, right in front of a sizable away support.

However, that joy was short lived. Youan broke, squared for Vente and he showed composure to squeeze the ball home within a minute.

Rovers had a strong claim for handball waived away late on and then had Liam Dick dismissed after unintentionally catching Vente on the face.

Hibernian survived a strong test to progress. They face a far sterner one on Wednesday in their mouth-watering Europa Conference League qualifier against Aston Villa.

Player of the match - Joe Newell

Ellie Youan had a case with a goal and assist but Joe Newell's presence made a real difference despite only coming on at half-time. An early surge showed his intent and his influence considerably aided Hibernian's route to the quarter-finals

