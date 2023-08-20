Match ends, Hibernian 2, Raith Rovers 1.
Substitute Dylan Vente delivered the decisive blow against a spirited Raith Rovers to send Hibernian into the Viaplay Cup quarter finals.
A much-changed Hibs side, balancing a demanding domestic and European schedule, made a bright start, with Paul Hanlon's header cleared off the line and a strong penalty claim waived away.
However, their Championship visitors grew in confidence and arguably created the better opportunities in the first half, Lewis Vaughan being denied by a combination of David Marshall and the post.
It was Hibs who broke the deadlock after the break, though. Half-time replacement Joe Newell floated a dangerous corner in on top of goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and Ellie Youan nodded home from close range.
Rovers responded when Callum Smith drove at the defence, got the break of the ball and capitalised by firing low past Marshall, right in front of a sizable away support.
However, that joy was short lived. Youan broke, squared for Vente and he showed composure to squeeze the ball home within a minute.
Rovers had a strong claim for handball waived away late on and then had Liam Dick dismissed after unintentionally catching Vente on the face.
Hibernian survived a strong test to progress. They face a far sterner one on Wednesday in their mouth-watering Europa Conference League qualifier against Aston Villa.
Player of the match - Joe Newell
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marshall
- 42MegwaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMillerat 60'minutes
- 26Harbottle
- 4HanlonSubstituted forFishat 78'minutes
- 21Obita
- 7Youan
- 14Jeggo
- 32CampbellSubstituted forNewellat 45'minutes
- 10BoyleSubstituted forStevensonat 59'minutes
- 19Le FondreSubstituted forVenteat 69'minutesSubstituted forat 90+7'minutes
- 23DoidgeBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 5Fish
- 9Vente
- 11Newell
- 16Stevenson
- 18Henderson
- 25Boruc
- 28Delferrière
- 35Molotnikov
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dabrowski
- 4Millen
- 5Watson
- 6Murray
- 3DickBooked at 90mins
- 20BrownSubstituted forHamiltonat 75'minutes
- 21ByrneBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRossat 64'minutes
- 14Mullin
- 16StantonBooked at 87minsSubstituted forMitchellat 90+2'minutes
- 11Smith
- 10VaughanSubstituted forGullanat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Gullan
- 17Thomson
- 19Hamilton
- 22Ross
- 24McGill
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 30Masson
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 8,674
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Player of the match
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameVenteAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number7Player nameYouanAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number23Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number19Player nameLe FondreAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number42Player nameMegwaAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number2Player nameMillerAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number26Player nameHarbottleAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number21Player nameObitaAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number5Player nameFishAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
4.21
Raith Rovers
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameMitchellAverage rating
8.76
- Squad number19Player nameHamiltonAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number16Player nameStantonAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number9Player nameGullanAverage rating
8.43
- Squad number10Player nameVaughanAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number5Player nameWatsonAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number11Player nameSmithAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number14Player nameMullinAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number22Player nameRossAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number20Player nameBrownAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number1Player nameDabrowskiAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number3Player nameDickAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number6Player nameMurrayAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number21Player nameByrneAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number4Player nameMillenAverage rating
7.89