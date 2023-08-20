Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
HeartsHeart of Midlothian4Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Hearts 4-0 Partick Thistle: Tynecastle side through to Viaplay Cup quarter-finals

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland at Tynecastle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Brian Graham
Brian Graham's early own goal set Hearts on their way to the quarter-finals

Hearts safely secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup with a comfortable victory against Championship side Partick Thistle.

A Brian Graham own goal and a powerful header by debutant Odel Offiah had the hosts two ahead at the break, as Hearts showed no signs of fatigue despite their midweek European exploits.

Lawrence Shankland scored the third early in the second half before Kyosuke Tagawa came off the bench to slam home his first goal for the club.

Kris Doolan's side offered very little and failed to truly trouble the Hearts goal.

Technical director Steven Naismith spoke pre-match of the impact the crammed calendar can have on a squad, but also highlighted his pleasure at being able to make six changes from the side that overcame Rosenborg midweek.

Despite the change in personnel, Hearts started where they left off against the Norwegians with high intensity.

The hosts were dominating when Kye Rowles escaped the attention of his marker as Alex Lowry swung a corner in from the right-hand side. The defenders header was heading wide before Thistle captain Graham deflected into his own net.

Thistle received little rest-bite throughout the afternoon but did grow into the game a little, coming closest with Harry Milne's strike that floated a yard over Zander Clark's goal.

It appeared they were heading into the break just one goal down, but on the stroke of half-time, on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion defender Offiah cannoned his header off the underside of the bar before it crossed the line.

The tie was over three minutes into the second half as Aaron Muirhead's slackness was capitalised on by Shankland, who slipped in his fourth of the season, before Tagawa netted in his first for Hearts to round the afternoon off.

Player of the match - Alex Lowry

Alex Lowry
Although he wasn't able to get on the scoresheet, Alex Lowry was the star of the show. The 20-year-old has every trick in the book and was key to everything that was good about Hearts

What they said

Hearts technical director Steven Naismith: "These games can be difficult after midweek but we were really good.

"Some of the newer players that have come in have had to wait for their moments but they're learning every day and, in spells, you could see that. It's a really pleasing day."

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 29Offiah
  • 2KentSubstituted forHallidayat 75'minutes
  • 15Rowles
  • 19CochraneSubstituted forKingsleyat 61'minutes
  • 21Sibbick
  • 8NieuwenhofSubstituted forDenholmat 61'minutes
  • 77Vargas
  • 51Lowry
  • 18McKaySubstituted forBoyceat 68'minutes
  • 9ShanklandSubstituted forTagawaat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 7Grant
  • 10Boyce
  • 12McGovern
  • 14Devlin
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 22Denholm
  • 30Tagawa

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillan
  • 5Muirhead
  • 4WilliamsSubstituted forNgwenyaat 66'minutes
  • 3Milne
  • 22WilliamsonBooked at 67minsSubstituted forStanwayat 76'minutes
  • 7McInroySubstituted forLyonat 76'minutes
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11LawlessBooked at 37mins
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forAdeloyeat 66'minutes
  • 21Fitzpatrick

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 12Ngwenya
  • 23Alston
  • 25McDonald
  • 26Stanway
  • 27Lyon
  • 34Diack
  • 99Adeloye
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
12,841

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away8

