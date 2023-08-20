Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, Partick Thistle 0.
Hearts safely secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup with a comfortable victory against Championship side Partick Thistle.
A Brian Graham own goal and a powerful header by debutant Odel Offiah had the hosts two ahead at the break, as Hearts showed no signs of fatigue despite their midweek European exploits.
Lawrence Shankland scored the third early in the second half before Kyosuke Tagawa came off the bench to slam home his first goal for the club.
Kris Doolan's side offered very little and failed to truly trouble the Hearts goal.
Technical director Steven Naismith spoke pre-match of the impact the crammed calendar can have on a squad, but also highlighted his pleasure at being able to make six changes from the side that overcame Rosenborg midweek.
Despite the change in personnel, Hearts started where they left off against the Norwegians with high intensity.
The hosts were dominating when Kye Rowles escaped the attention of his marker as Alex Lowry swung a corner in from the right-hand side. The defenders header was heading wide before Thistle captain Graham deflected into his own net.
Thistle received little rest-bite throughout the afternoon but did grow into the game a little, coming closest with Harry Milne's strike that floated a yard over Zander Clark's goal.
It appeared they were heading into the break just one goal down, but on the stroke of half-time, on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion defender Offiah cannoned his header off the underside of the bar before it crossed the line.
The tie was over three minutes into the second half as Aaron Muirhead's slackness was capitalised on by Shankland, who slipped in his fourth of the season, before Tagawa netted in his first for Hearts to round the afternoon off.
Hearts technical director Steven Naismith: "These games can be difficult after midweek but we were really good.
"Some of the newer players that have come in have had to wait for their moments but they're learning every day and, in spells, you could see that. It's a really pleasing day."
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 29Offiah
- 2KentSubstituted forHallidayat 75'minutes
- 15Rowles
- 19CochraneSubstituted forKingsleyat 61'minutes
- 21Sibbick
- 8NieuwenhofSubstituted forDenholmat 61'minutes
- 77Vargas
- 51Lowry
- 18McKaySubstituted forBoyceat 68'minutes
- 9ShanklandSubstituted forTagawaat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kingsley
- 7Grant
- 10Boyce
- 12McGovern
- 14Devlin
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 22Denholm
- 30Tagawa
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 5Muirhead
- 4WilliamsSubstituted forNgwenyaat 66'minutes
- 3Milne
- 22WilliamsonBooked at 67minsSubstituted forStanwayat 76'minutes
- 7McInroySubstituted forLyonat 76'minutes
- 8Bannigan
- 11LawlessBooked at 37mins
- 9GrahamSubstituted forAdeloyeat 66'minutes
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 12Ngwenya
- 23Alston
- 25McDonald
- 26Stanway
- 27Lyon
- 34Diack
- 99Adeloye
- John Beaton
- 12,841
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, Partick Thistle 0.
Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kyosuke Tagawa (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Milne (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Foul by Kyosuke Tagawa (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
James Lyon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Tomi Adeloye (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Lowry (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Ben Stanway (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. James Lyon replaces Kerr McInroy.
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Ben Stanway replaces Ben Williamson.
Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).
LowryAlex Lowry
Heart of Midlothian
- Squad number51Player nameLowryAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number29Player nameOffiahAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number30Player nameTagawaAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number77Player nameVargasAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number22Player nameDenholmAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number2Player nameKentAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number8Player nameNieuwenhofAverage rating
7.25
Partick Thistle
- Squad number31Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number2Player nameMcMillanAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number22Player nameWilliamsonAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number3Player nameMilneAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number7Player nameMcInroyAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number11Player nameLawlessAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number8Player nameBanniganAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number21Player nameFitzpatrickAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number5Player nameMuirheadAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number12Player nameNgwenyaAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number4Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number9Player nameGrahamAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number27Player nameLyonAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number99Player nameTomi AdeloyeAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number26Player nameStanwayAverage rating
5.11