Brian Graham's early own goal set Hearts on their way to the quarter-finals

Hearts safely secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup with a comfortable victory against Championship side Partick Thistle.

A Brian Graham own goal and a powerful header by debutant Odel Offiah had the hosts two ahead at the break, as Hearts showed no signs of fatigue despite their midweek European exploits.

Lawrence Shankland scored the third early in the second half before Kyosuke Tagawa came off the bench to slam home his first goal for the club.

Kris Doolan's side offered very little and failed to truly trouble the Hearts goal.

Technical director Steven Naismith spoke pre-match of the impact the crammed calendar can have on a squad, but also highlighted his pleasure at being able to make six changes from the side that overcame Rosenborg midweek.

Despite the change in personnel, Hearts started where they left off against the Norwegians with high intensity.

The hosts were dominating when Kye Rowles escaped the attention of his marker as Alex Lowry swung a corner in from the right-hand side. The defenders header was heading wide before Thistle captain Graham deflected into his own net.

Thistle received little rest-bite throughout the afternoon but did grow into the game a little, coming closest with Harry Milne's strike that floated a yard over Zander Clark's goal.

It appeared they were heading into the break just one goal down, but on the stroke of half-time, on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion defender Offiah cannoned his header off the underside of the bar before it crossed the line.

The tie was over three minutes into the second half as Aaron Muirhead's slackness was capitalised on by Shankland, who slipped in his fourth of the season, before Tagawa netted in his first for Hearts to round the afternoon off.

Player of the match - Alex Lowry

Although he wasn't able to get on the scoresheet, Alex Lowry was the star of the show. The 20-year-old has every trick in the book and was key to everything that was good about Hearts

What they said

Hearts technical director Steven Naismith: "These games can be difficult after midweek but we were really good.

"Some of the newer players that have come in have had to wait for their moments but they're learning every day and, in spells, you could see that. It's a really pleasing day."

Live Text Line-ups Hearts Formation 4-2-3-1 28 Clark 29 Offiah 2 Kent 15 Rowles 19 Cochrane 21 Sibbick 8 Nieuwenhof 77 Vargas 51 Lowry 18 McKay 9 Shankland 28 Clark

29 Offiah

2 Kent Substituted for Halliday at 75' minutes

15 Rowles

19 Cochrane Substituted for Kingsley at 61' minutes

21 Sibbick

8 Nieuwenhof Substituted for Denholm at 61' minutes

77 Vargas

51 Lowry

18 McKay Substituted for Boyce at 68' minutes

9 Shankland Substituted for Tagawa at 60' minutes Substitutes 3 Kingsley

7 Grant

10 Boyce

12 McGovern

14 Devlin

16 Halliday

17 Forrest

22 Denholm

30 Tagawa Partick Thistle Formation 4-3-3 31 Mitchell 2 McMillan 5 Muirhead 4 Williams 3 Milne 22 Williamson 7 McInroy 8 Bannigan 11 Lawless 9 Graham 21 Fitzpatrick 31 Mitchell

2 McMillan

5 Muirhead

4 Williams Substituted for Ngwenya at 66' minutes

3 Milne

22 Williamson Booked at 67mins Substituted for Stanway at 76' minutes

7 McInroy Substituted for Lyon at 76' minutes

8 Bannigan

11 Lawless Booked at 37mins

9 Graham Substituted for Adeloye at 66' minutes

21 Fitzpatrick Substitutes 1 Sneddon

10 Dowds

12 Ngwenya

23 Alston

25 McDonald

26 Stanway

27 Lyon

34 Diack

99 Adeloye Referee: John Beaton Attendance: 12,841 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, Partick Thistle 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 4, Partick Thistle 0. Post update Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Post update Kyosuke Tagawa (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Harry Milne (Partick Thistle). Post update Foul by Kyosuke Tagawa (Heart of Midlothian). Post update James Lyon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian). Post update Tomi Adeloye (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Alex Lowry (Heart of Midlothian). Post update Ben Stanway (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Mitchell. Post update Attempt saved. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Attempt missed. Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Substitution Substitution, Partick Thistle. James Lyon replaces Kerr McInroy. Substitution Substitution, Partick Thistle. Ben Stanway replaces Ben Williamson. Post update Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation. Post update Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward