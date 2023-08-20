Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 29Offiah
  • 2Kent
  • 15Rowles
  • 19Cochrane
  • 21Sibbick
  • 8Nieuwenhof
  • 77Vargas
  • 51Lowry
  • 18McKay
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 7Grant
  • 10Boyce
  • 12McGovern
  • 14Devlin
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 22Denholm
  • 30Tagawa

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillan
  • 5Muirhead
  • 4Williams
  • 3Milne
  • 22Williamson
  • 7McInroy
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11LawlessBooked at 37mins
  • 9Graham
  • 21Fitzpatrick

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 12Ngwenya
  • 23Alston
  • 25McDonald
  • 26Stanway
  • 27Lyon
  • 34Diack
  • 99Adeloye
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0. Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Lowry with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Harry Milne.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Lowry (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Frankie Kent (Heart of Midlothian).

  6. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kerr McInroy (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Lowry (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Booking

    Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian).

  17. Post update

    Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian).

  19. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

