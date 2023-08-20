Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle

First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 29Offiah
- 2Kent
- 15Rowles
- 19Cochrane
- 21Sibbick
- 8Nieuwenhof
- 77Vargas
- 51Lowry
- 18McKay
- 9Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Kingsley
- 7Grant
- 10Boyce
- 12McGovern
- 14Devlin
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 22Denholm
- 30Tagawa
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 5Muirhead
- 4Williams
- 3Milne
- 22Williamson
- 7McInroy
- 8Bannigan
- 11LawlessBooked at 37mins
- 9Graham
- 21Fitzpatrick
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 12Ngwenya
- 23Alston
- 25McDonald
- 26Stanway
- 27Lyon
- 34Diack
- 99Adeloye
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0. Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Lowry with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Harry Milne.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Lowry (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Frankie Kent (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kerr McInroy (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Lowry (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Post update
Foul by Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
