Scottish League Cup - Second Round
St MirrenSt Mirren1MotherwellMotherwell0

St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell: Boyd-Munce stunner sends hosts into last eight

By Kheredine IdessaneBBC Scotland at SMiSA Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

St Mirren v Motherwell
Caolan Boyd-Munce's stunning strike was a rare moment of quality

Caolan Boyd-Munce's stunning maiden strike for St Mirren propelled his side into the last eight of the Viaplay Cup at the expense of fellow top-flight club Motherwell.

The visitors struggled to cope with the urgency of the hosts at a near sell-out SMiSA Stadium as Keanu Baccus came close to adding a second when his effort skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell cut a frustrated figure as his side created precious little in attack during the first half, but his players improved after the break as Theo Bair's wonderful strike was superbly tipped over by Zach Hemming.

The Paisley club failed to kill off the tie when Toyosi Olusanya was first denied by a fine save from Liam Kelly before the striker crashed a shot off the far post.

But their profligacy did not come back to bite them as Motherwell, who managed just one shot on target, could not find a leveller.

As the wind and rain swirled around the ground, play ebbed and flowed. Conor McMenamin had a great chance to double the lead when played through by Mikael Mandron, but excellent defending by Dan Casey meant his effort was blocked.

That break was matched by one at the other end when Mika Biereth's fizzed cross was just too strong for the sliding Conor Wilkinson at the back post.

Perhaps it was fitting, in the end, that the only goal came from the main moment of quality in the match. Boyd-Munce may never strike a ball as sweetly, showing fabulous technique from the edge of the area to arrow into the top-left corner.

Player of the match - Caolan Boyd-Munce

Boyd-Munce celebrates
There were several contenders in black and white, with Richard Taylor at the back nearly edging it for his solid defensive display. But for his truly a fabulous strike, and for a composed display in the middle of the park, step forward Boyd-Munce

What they said

St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll: "It was two good sides right at it, we could've made it two or three. Over the course, I think we deserved it.

"We won't get too excited, but clubs like ourselves want to progress in cup competitions. We don't fear anybody. On our day, we feel we can compete with the best in the league."

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "The game played out how I imagined it. It's a brilliant [winning goal] but we have to be better before that.

"We have to lick our wounds and not let this derail what's been a very good run of form."

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Hemming
  • 22Fraser
  • 13Gogic
  • 5Taylor
  • 23StrainSubstituted forBoltonat 90+4'minutes
  • 17Baccus
  • 15Boyd-MunceSubstituted forDunneat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Tanser
  • 10McMenaminSubstituted forOlusanyaat 82'minutes
  • 9MandronBooked at 80mins
  • 11Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 8Flynn
  • 18Dunne
  • 19Nahmani
  • 20Olusanya
  • 21Greive
  • 24Jamieson
  • 26Kenny
  • 27Urminsky

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 15Casey
  • 5MugabiBooked at 89mins
  • 20Blaney
  • 2O'DonnellBooked at 53minsSubstituted forEffordat 76'minutes
  • 8Slattery
  • 17ZdravkovskiSubstituted forMillerat 55'minutes
  • 16McGinnBooked at 90mins
  • 99WilkinsonSubstituted forFerrieat 76'minutes
  • 14BairSubstituted forBierethat 67'minutes
  • 7Spittal

Substitutes

  • 4Lamie
  • 11Efford
  • 13Oxborough
  • 19McGinley
  • 23Wilson
  • 24Biereth
  • 30Ferrie
  • 36Garcia
  • 38Miller
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
5,241

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box from a direct free kick.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. James Bolton replaces Ryan Strain.

  6. Booking

    Paul McGinn (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).

  9. Booking

    Charles Dunne (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

  11. Post update

    Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Booking

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gogic (St. Mirren).

  17. Post update

    Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.

  19. Post update

    Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mark Ferrie (Motherwell).

