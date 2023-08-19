Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Cristian Montano (second left) scored his second goal of the season

Livingston eased aside second-tier visitors Ayr United to reach the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years.

Cristian Montano set up Joel Nouble for a tap-in after 12 minutes before the winger added the second just after the hour mark.

The Premiership side had the lions share of possession and dealt well with any threat that came from the visitors.

Ayr had given a first start to veteran summer signing Aiden McGeady, but they were unable to add another top-flight scalp, having beaten St Johnstone in the group stage.

Nouble looked in the mood from the off and the striker's ball over the top set up James Penrice, but the midfielder could not make contact.

Kurtis Guthrie was involved soon after in neat play with Montano, whose low ball found Nouble to give Livingston the lead.

Ayr began to see more of the ball but it was Livi who extended their lead as Montano latched on to a through ball and, although it looked like goalkeeper Robbie Mutch got a touch to the shot, it rolled over the line.

To Ayr's credit, their heads did not go down and Paddy Reading and Fraser Bryden both had chances.

Montano, though, could have made it more comfortable for the hosts if he had finished off a lovely cut back with 15 minutes to go from Bruce Anderson.

Player of the match - Joel Nouble (Livingston)

Joel Nouble (right) looked back to his best. Not only did the striker grab opener, but at times he was a real nuisance, straying around the park trying to set up attacks.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "A clean sheet, two goals and into the hat for the next round - there's not much more you can ask.

"I don't think it was a great game. Ability levels, there was not much between the teams. What I would say is that I thought we had a bit more in offensive areas."

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "It's a really well-drilled and oiled machine Davie has here. I think the big difference in the game was in the boxes. They were ruthless in the couple of opportunities and we let opportunities go a-begging.

"What I am pleased about is that we showing a willingness and bravery to pass the ball against Premiership opposition for long spells and that was pleasing for me."

