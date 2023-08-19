Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
LivingstonLivingston2AyrAyr United0

Livingston 2-0 Ayr United: Hosts ease into Viaplay Cup quarter-finals

By Jane LewisBBC Scotland at Tony Macaroni Arena

Cristian Montano (second left) scores for Livingston
Cristian Montano (second left) scored his second goal of the season

Livingston eased aside second-tier visitors Ayr United to reach the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years.

Cristian Montano set up Joel Nouble for a tap-in after 12 minutes before the winger added the second just after the hour mark.

The Premiership side had the lions share of possession and dealt well with any threat that came from the visitors.

Ayr had given a first start to veteran summer signing Aiden McGeady, but they were unable to add another top-flight scalp, having beaten St Johnstone in the group stage.

Nouble looked in the mood from the off and the striker's ball over the top set up James Penrice, but the midfielder could not make contact.

Kurtis Guthrie was involved soon after in neat play with Montano, whose low ball found Nouble to give Livingston the lead.

Ayr began to see more of the ball but it was Livi who extended their lead as Montano latched on to a through ball and, although it looked like goalkeeper Robbie Mutch got a touch to the shot, it rolled over the line.

To Ayr's credit, their heads did not go down and Paddy Reading and Fraser Bryden both had chances.

Montano, though, could have made it more comfortable for the hosts if he had finished off a lovely cut back with 15 minutes to go from Bruce Anderson.

Player of the match - Joel Nouble (Livingston)

Livingston's Joel Nouble (right) breaks the deadlock
Joel Nouble (right) looked back to his best. Not only did the striker grab opener, but at times he was a real nuisance, straying around the park trying to set up attacks.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "A clean sheet, two goals and into the hat for the next round - there's not much more you can ask.

"I don't think it was a great game. Ability levels, there was not much between the teams. What I would say is that I thought we had a bit more in offensive areas."

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "It's a really well-drilled and oiled machine Davie has here. I think the big difference in the game was in the boxes. They were ruthless in the couple of opportunities and we let opportunities go a-begging.

"What I am pleased about is that we showing a willingness and bravery to pass the ball against Premiership opposition for long spells and that was pleasing for me."

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1George
  • 5Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 23De Lucas
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forBrandonat 62'minutes
  • 22Shinnie
  • 18HoltSubstituted forMackayat 90'minutes
  • 3MontañoBooked at 86minsSubstituted forLawalat 90'minutes
  • 10KellySubstituted forPittmanat 62'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 28GuthrieSubstituted forAndersonat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Pittman
  • 9Anderson
  • 11Mackay
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Welch-Hayes
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Bradley
  • 32Hamilton
  • 40Lawal

Ayr

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 31Mutch
  • 2McAllister
  • 14Stanger
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 4Musonda
  • 22McKenzieSubstituted forAmarteyat 66'minutes
  • 18Smith
  • 16PendleburySubstituted forTomlinsonat 78'minutes
  • 10McGeadySubstituted forChalmersat 65'minutes
  • 9RoseSubstituted forBrydenat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Albinson
  • 11Chalmers
  • 17Amartey
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 23Ashford
  • 24Tomlinson
  • 30Bryden
  • 32Watret
  • 38Ahui
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
1,304

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 2, Ayr United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Ayr United 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Samson Lawal replaces Cristian Montaño.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Daniel Mackay replaces Jason Holt.

  5. Booking

    Cristian Montaño (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Scott Tomlinson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Paul Smith (Ayr United).

  9. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Michael Devlin.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).

  12. Post update

    Shamal George (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Francis Amartey (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).

  17. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Nick McAllister (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Scott Tomlinson replaces Olly Pendlebury.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.61

Livingston

  1. Squad number10Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.61

  2. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    8.47

  3. Squad number3Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    8.12

  4. Squad number40Player nameLawal
    Average rating

    6.40

  5. Squad number11Player nameMackay
    Average rating

    6.40

  6. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.14

  7. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    5.59

  9. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    5.41

  10. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.41

  11. Squad number23Player nameDe Lucas
    Average rating

    5.26

  12. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    5.03

  13. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    4.96

  15. Squad number5Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.93

  16. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    1.34

Ayr United

  1. Squad number22Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    7.19

  2. Squad number18Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.14

  3. Squad number14Player nameStanger
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number16Player namePendlebury
    Average rating

    4.89

  5. Squad number4Player nameMusonda
    Average rating

    4.65

  6. Squad number5Player nameMcGinty
    Average rating

    4.53

  7. Squad number9Player nameRose
    Average rating

    4.45

  8. Squad number2Player nameMcAllister
    Average rating

    4.14

  9. Squad number3Player nameReading
    Average rating

    4.07

  10. Squad number31Player nameMutch
    Average rating

    4.04

  11. Squad number17Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    2.00

  12. Squad number24Player nameTomlinson
    Average rating

    1.93

  13. Squad number11Player nameChalmers
    Average rating

    1.78

  14. Squad number30Player nameBryden
    Average rating

    1.71

  15. Squad number10Player nameMcGeady
    Average rating

    1.69

