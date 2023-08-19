Match ends, Livingston 2, Ayr United 0.
Livingston eased aside second-tier visitors Ayr United to reach the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years.
Cristian Montano set up Joel Nouble for a tap-in after 12 minutes before the winger added the second just after the hour mark.
The Premiership side had the lions share of possession and dealt well with any threat that came from the visitors.
Ayr had given a first start to veteran summer signing Aiden McGeady, but they were unable to add another top-flight scalp, having beaten St Johnstone in the group stage.
Nouble looked in the mood from the off and the striker's ball over the top set up James Penrice, but the midfielder could not make contact.
Kurtis Guthrie was involved soon after in neat play with Montano, whose low ball found Nouble to give Livingston the lead.
Ayr began to see more of the ball but it was Livi who extended their lead as Montano latched on to a through ball and, although it looked like goalkeeper Robbie Mutch got a touch to the shot, it rolled over the line.
To Ayr's credit, their heads did not go down and Paddy Reading and Fraser Bryden both had chances.
Montano, though, could have made it more comfortable for the hosts if he had finished off a lovely cut back with 15 minutes to go from Bruce Anderson.
Player of the match - Joel Nouble (Livingston)
What they said
Livingston manager David Martindale: "A clean sheet, two goals and into the hat for the next round - there's not much more you can ask.
"I don't think it was a great game. Ability levels, there was not much between the teams. What I would say is that I thought we had a bit more in offensive areas."
Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "It's a really well-drilled and oiled machine Davie has here. I think the big difference in the game was in the boxes. They were ruthless in the couple of opportunities and we let opportunities go a-begging.
"What I am pleased about is that we showing a willingness and bravery to pass the ball against Premiership opposition for long spells and that was pleasing for me."
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1George
- 5Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 23De Lucas
- 29PenriceSubstituted forBrandonat 62'minutes
- 22Shinnie
- 18HoltSubstituted forMackayat 90'minutes
- 3MontañoBooked at 86minsSubstituted forLawalat 90'minutes
- 10KellySubstituted forPittmanat 62'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 28GuthrieSubstituted forAndersonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Pittman
- 9Anderson
- 11Mackay
- 12Brandon
- 14Welch-Hayes
- 15Boyes
- 16Bradley
- 32Hamilton
- 40Lawal
Ayr
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 31Mutch
- 2McAllister
- 14Stanger
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 4Musonda
- 22McKenzieSubstituted forAmarteyat 66'minutes
- 18Smith
- 16PendleburySubstituted forTomlinsonat 78'minutes
- 10McGeadySubstituted forChalmersat 65'minutes
- 9RoseSubstituted forBrydenat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Albinson
- 11Chalmers
- 17Amartey
- 21Ecrepont
- 23Ashford
- 24Tomlinson
- 30Bryden
- 32Watret
- 38Ahui
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 1,304
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Ayr United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Samson Lawal replaces Cristian Montaño.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Daniel Mackay replaces Jason Holt.
Booking
Cristian Montaño (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Scott Tomlinson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Paul Smith (Ayr United).
Post update
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Michael Devlin.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).
Post update
Shamal George (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Francis Amartey (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).
Post update
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Nick McAllister (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Scott Tomlinson replaces Olly Pendlebury.
Player of the match
KellyStephen Kelly
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameKellyAverage rating
9.61
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
8.47
- Squad number3Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number40Player nameLawalAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number11Player nameMackayAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number12Player nameBrandonAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number23Player nameDe LucasAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number5Player nameDevlinAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
1.34
Ayr United
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number18Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number14Player nameStangerAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number16Player namePendleburyAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number4Player nameMusondaAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number5Player nameMcGintyAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number9Player nameRoseAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number2Player nameMcAllisterAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number3Player nameReadingAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number31Player nameMutchAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number17Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
2.00
- Squad number24Player nameTomlinsonAverage rating
1.93
- Squad number11Player nameChalmersAverage rating
1.78
- Squad number30Player nameBrydenAverage rating
1.71
- Squad number10Player nameMcGeadyAverage rating
1.69