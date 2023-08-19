Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
LivingstonLivingston15:00AyrAyr United
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Follow live updates here

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport